MONTICELLO — “I have fond childhood memories with my family at Indiana Beach. We loved going and seeing the fireworks every summer and I want my children to experience what I was able to.”
Those are the words of Aaron Combs of La Porte, one of nearly 30,000 people who have signed a Change.org petition to save the popular attraction which has been in operation for nearly a century.
On Tuesday, California-based Apex Parks Group, which purchased Indiana Beach in 2015, announced it will not open this season, or ever again.
The park has entertained generations of visitors with rides, midway attractions and lakeside concerts, but officials cited disappointing performance for the decision to close.
Indiana Beach, which opened in 1926 and was initially called Ideal Beach, offered roller coasters and other rides from its lakeside site on Lake Shafer in Monticello, about 70 miles south of La Porte.
The park was long known for its slogan and jingle, “There’s more than corn in Indiana.”
Park officials confirmed in a statement the business had been shuttered after 94 years of operation. The statement said that, “despite significant effort and a great deal of investment in infrastructure and rides, we have not seen an improvement in operating results.
“As such, we made the difficult decision to cease operations. This was not a decision entered into lightly,” according to the statement.
Amusement Today magazine lists the majority of rides and some games from Indiana Beach and Apex’s Fantasy Island in Grand Island, New York, for sale. And Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross said 27 employees have been let go.
While there has been speculation that a casino might be built on the site, a plan which had been considered in the past, no official sources have confirmed such a plan.
Apex purchased Indiana Beach from Morgan Recreation Vacations of Saratoga Springs, New York.
That sale marked only the second change in park ownership after the founding Spackman family sold it to Morgan. It included the amusement park, campgrounds and hotel.
The closure shocked residents and business leaders in Monticello’s Twin Lakes region, so-named for Lake Shafer and adjacent Lake Freeman, both popular with summer visitors.
“We didn’t see this coming at all,” Randy Mitchell, White County’s economic development director, told the Journal & Courier.
Indiana Beach and Apex were sued last year after a 12-year-old Lafayette boy died in June 2019 while riding the Hoosier Hurricane roller coaster. That lawsuit is pending.
In its heyday, crowds descended each summer on the park, which played host over the decades to prominent musical acts including The Who, The Beach Boys, Alice Cooper, The Turtles and Sonny & Cher
Fred Feigel of Lafayette said he was among about 100 people who attended a 1968 performance of Big Brother & the Holding Company, featuring Janis Joplin. He recalled many park visitors didn’t know who Joplin was, and she was able to roam freely during a break in the performance.
“During the break, Janis was in the midway around the games and the rides and nobody was hassling her. She was just having a good old time,” Feigel told the Journal & Courier.
Since the announcement was made public on Wednesday, tens of thousands of people have rallied to save the iconic park, according to Amanda Mustafic of Change.org.
Monticello resident Dustin Sprunger started the now-viral petition to save the park and it had been signed by more than 28,000 people as of Friday afternoon. The goal is 35,000 signatures.
“Dustin hopes that by getting attention to the park’s plight, someone may step up to buy it – and help the community it supports,” Mustafic said.
Sprunger says in the petition: “No more will the roar of the roller coasters be heard across Lake Shafer. It is a sad day in Monticello and White County. As the news broke that Indiana Beach will be closing its doors our hearts are sad for our community.
“We all have fond memories of summers gone by dancing at the roof, screaming on the roller coasters, or floating the day away in the lazy river...
“But maybe hope isn’t gone just yet. Maybe, just maybe someone out there can save our little jewel of a park. Lets band together as a community, as we all have the same love for Indiana Beach...”
Kelly Shultz of Bradley, Indiana, commented on the petition: “It is such sad news to hear that the family tradition of stay and play is closing... This is such sad sad news for a small community that has so much to offer!
“My husband and I have so many memories here, from both of our childhoods; our first overnight date; time spent with our family, friends, children, and our grandchildren too. This closure will be tragic... the economic impact will be devastating to the community...”
To sign the petition, visit change.org/p/apex-parks -group-help-save-indiana -beach
