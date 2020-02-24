KANKAKEE TWP. – A 25-year-old woman is facing multiple drunken driving charges after nearly striking a squad car with her vehicle early Sunday, according to authorities.
Brooke Ann Cannan of New Carlisle is free on bond after being charged with misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated, OWI with endangerment, and OWI with a blood alcohol content over .15, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office.
About 1:20 a.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy was eastbound on U.S. 20 to assist another deputy who had pulled a vehicle over near CR-150E in unincorporated Kankakee Township.
The deputy who made the stop advised the other officer that a white Chevrolet had nearly struck his patrol vehicle, which was parked along the side of the road with all emergency lights activated, according to a police report.
"As I exited my patrol vehicle and began approaching the vehicle I had initiated a traffic stop on, I observed a white Chevy Malibu with a headlight out approaching my location," the officer wrote in the report.
"The White Malibu did not change lanes to the inside lane and came very close to striking my patrol vehicle. There were no other vehicles nearby preventing the Malibu from changing lanes," he wrote.
The second officer then caught up with the 2012 Chevrolet Malibu near CR-250E and saw it run off of the roadway to the south, pull back on the road and nearly cross the center line, the report said.
He pulled the car over and asked the driver, Cannan, where she was going. She said she was leaving the La Porte/Michigan City area, the report said. Asked to be more specific, she said she'd been visiting a friend, "I believe in Michigan City."
The deputy noted a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath and eyes that appeared to be bloodshot. Asked if she'd been drinking she said a couple of "shots of Crown Royal" an hour earlier, the report said.
Police later found a cold and partially full can of beer on the front passenger seat of the car, the report said.
After failing field sobriety tests, Cannan was given a portable breathalyzer test and registered a .172 percent BAC, the report said. A certified chemical test later showed a BAC of .175 percent.
Cannan was scheduled for an initial hearing on Tuesday in La Porte Superior Court 3, but court information was not immediately available.
