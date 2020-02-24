VALPARAISO — An Ivy Tech employee was named Indiana College Career Development Professional of the Year during the 14th annual IMPACT Awards hosted by Indiana INTERNnet.
Abiodun (Abbey) Durojaye, director of career development and employer engagement at Ivy Tech Community College’s Valparaiso campus, received the award during a ceremony Feb. 18 in Carmel.
“Receiving this statewide award was seriously so eye-opening for me because it really validated the time I pour into my students,” Durojaye said.
“I was thankful to be honored among other talented professionals and see the impact we are making by investing in our students.”
Christine Ring, educational technology coordinator at Ivy Tech, was one of four people who nominated Durojaye.
“Abbey believes in her students by providing guidance and tools to ensure they thrive in their chosen career,” Ring said.
Durojaye started a series of workshops to help students improve their resumes, work on their soft skills, and participate in mock interviews.
She also created a professional career closet, where students can access professional clothing to wear at job interviews and career fairs.
Aco Sikoski, chancellor of Ivy Tech’s Valparaiso campus, was in attendance at the awards and was “delighted to see her dedication recognized” at the state level.
“Abbey’s enthusiasm to help our students achieve their career aspirations is noticeable every single day,” Sikoski said.
“Her willingness to take time to truly understand individual needs and offer help is what sets her apart and empowers students to be successful beyond their college experience.”
Beyond supporting students, Durojaye has been maximizing relationships with local employers to create connections for students through ways of internships or job placement.
She hosts employers on campus for conferences, presentations, and career fairs where students can have access to employers looking for their skills.
Cindy Randolph, Career Experiences executive director at Ivy Tech, understands the importance of listening to employer needs and connecting career-ready students to meet those needs.
“The great work Abbey does each day is vital to our state, our employers and our communities,” Randolph said. “I am thrilled and couldn’t be happier for Abbey and the well-deserved recognition awarded by Indiana INTERNnet.”
Durojaye is currently finishing her Interdisciplinary Leadership Doctorate in higher education and also runs an organization for immigrant girls who experience bullying called AsidaLove.
She said she’s looking forward to opportunities to connect with students in La Porte County by offering workshops and career resources at Ivy Tech’s Michigan City campus.
Employers interested in connecting with Ivy Tech’s Career Development team should visit ivytech.edu/ career-development.
“This year’s event not only spotlights the incredible opportunities created between students and employers, but also celebrates the milestone achievement where over 15,000 internships have been completed since the program’s inception,” said Lori Danielson, president of Indiana INTERNnet’s Board of Directors.
Indiana INTERNnet is a free internship-matching program managed by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce that links employers, students, high schools, colleges and universities.
