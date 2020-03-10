MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City woman was shot to death early Tuesday at a south side apartment complex, and her son has been taken into custody, according to police.
Michigan City Police said 53-year-old Sonja Bell was found with suspected gunshot wounds at the Canterbury House Apartments off Pahs Road near Michigan City High School.
Her son, 36-year-old Whaiun “Juan” Patterson, was taken into custody at the scene and is being held at the La Porte County Jail pending filing of formal charges and a probable cause hearing in La Porte County Superior Court 1, police said.
MCPD Shift 3 Patrol officers were dispatched to the apartment complex in the 100 block of Herring Gull Lane early Tuesday morning.
A 911 caller reported that a woman had been shot and was not breathing, police said.
Officers arrived at the scene within minutes and found Patterson in the parking lot in front of his mother’s apartment, where he was detained.
They then went inside and found the victim deceased.
La Porte County Coroner Bob Cutler confirmed his office was called to the scene, but could not immediately provide further information. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Whaiun was brought to the police station where he was interviewed and later arrested, police said. He was then taken to the jail, where formal charges are pending.
In a statement from police, Sgt. Francisco Rodrigues said, “We would like to make the public aware that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.”
The Michigan City Fire Department, La Porte County EMS, La Porte County Sheriff’s Department, La Porte County Prosecutor’s Office and La Porte County Regional Dispatch Center assisted in the initial investigation, police said.
“The Michigan City Police Department would like to extend their condolences to Sonja Bell and her family during this tragic incident,” Rodriguez said in the statement.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released until the filing of formal charges, he said.
Anyone with information on the case should contact Det. Sgt. Sergeant Royce Williams, lead detective on the case, at 219-874-3221, ext. 1043.
Tips can also be provided via Facebook Messenger or the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488. Tipsters can request to remain anonymous!
