CHESTERTON — Due to increased demand, the South Shore Line’s Bikes on Trains program schedule has now expanded to 18 weekday trains.
The program was previously offered on two morning and two evening rush-hour weekday trains, in addition to select weekend trains.
“We’ve been getting so many requests to expand this program during the week for those traveling to work via the SSL and bike, or for those who are taking a weekday off and would like to ride the bike trails in Northwest Indiana,” said Nicole Barker, South Shore’s director of Capital Investment and Implementation.
“We hope that more people who have not taken advantage of our bikes program yet will give it a try this season, given our newly expanded schedule.”
Bike cars are available on select trains from April through October for those wishing to bike to work during the week, or try the bike trails along the South Shore Line on the weekends.
Bike cars are bike rack-equipped in addition to regular seating so that passengers can ride in the car near their bicycles. Bike icons can be found on the SSL timetable next to specific train times that run equipped with bike-racks.
Bike-rack equipped train cars are also clearly marked with a bike symbol prominently located on the windows of the car.
Bikes are not permitted during special Chicago events such as Lollapalooza and the Chicago Air & Water Show.
For more information on bike-friendly train schedules, discounts, and to plan your trip, visit mysouthshoreline.com or download the SSL app (available for iPhone and Android).
Passengers wishing to bring their bicycles on the train must comply with the requirements listed on the South website.
