Property tax bills mailed Thursday
La PORTE – La Porte County Treasurer Lynne Spevak has announced that property tax bills were mailed Thursday. Because of the stay-at-home order, the Treasurer’s Office will not be able to accept cash payments or in-person payments until the order is lifted. Property owners can mail payments to the Treasurer’s Office at 555 Michigan Ave., La Porte, 46350; include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive a printed receipt.
Drop boxes are located at the courthouses and at the Treasurer’s Office at 302 W. 8th St. in Michigan City. E-check, credit or debit may be paid online through the laporteco.in.gov website. Horizon Bank cannot take walk-in payments in the lobby, but will accept payment with the tax coupon at their drive thru. For questions, call 219-325-5575.
Special council meeting Monday
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Common Council will conduct a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be conducted via ZOOM and streamed live on the My Michigan City page on Facebook. The agenda includes discussion of the mayor's executive order declaring a public health emergency; and final reading of an ordinance giving the council sole authority over purchases from the Riverboat Fund and Boyd Development Fund.
Lane closures on Indiana Toll Road
La PORTE – The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound and westbound inside passing lanes and shoulders of the Indiana Toll Road from mile marker 52 to 54 north of La Porte beginning Monday. The passing lanes and inside shoulders are expected to be reopened by late afternoon on Friday, April 17.
The closure is part of the project to reconstruct the U.S. 20 bridge over the Toll Road. Lane closures on U.S. 20 will continue until the project is completed, expected to be in early November, 2020. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time, slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through work zones.
Roadwork to close SR 8 east of LaCrosse
LaCROSSE – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced road closures on State Road 8, just east of LaCrosse, for work on the bridge structure at Pitner Ditch between CR-875W and CR-600W and for pipe lining between CR-500W and CR-400 W.
The closure is scheduled to begin Monday and is anticipated to last for approximately 15 calendar days. All work is weather dependent. Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 421, State Road 10 and State Road 39.
Water Board meeting canceled
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Water Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due the ongoing health emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.