MICHIGAN CITY — United Way of La Porte County has established a COVID-19 Relief Fund to help county residents in need, and Horizon Bank was one of the first to donate to the effort.
On March 18, the Relief Fund was launched to raise financial resources to support the immediate and emerging needs of individuals in La Porte County, according to Kris Pate, executive director of the local United Way.
“Soon after putting out the call to action asking everyone to share whatever they could to help neighbors in need through the relief fund, Horizon Bank stepped up to the plate in a big way with a check for $10,000 to get the ball rolling,” Pate said.
“Supporting The United Way during this critical time is imperative,” said Craig Dwight, chairman and CEO or Horizon Bank.
“This relief fund will help ease some of the difficulties our local families are facing. Horizon’s investment in the well-being of our communities is currently one of our highest priorities, and we know United Way’s efforts will help provide a better tomorrow by keeping our communities strong and healthy during this time.”
Pate said 100 percent of donations will help La Porte County residents.
“We are fortunate to have partners like Horizon Bank and the many others who care so deeply about the quality of life in La Porte County,” she said, “and we want to assure the community that 100 percent of the gifts to the relief fund will go directly to vetted not-for-profits who are serving our individuals and families during this crisis.”
Reliefs fund will target a wide range of needs, she said.
“Many people have lost their income and are unable to pay their bills or purchase basic necessities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pate said.
Relief funds will target four COVID-19 priority categories including food, medical, housing and childcare needs.
“An application portal will be open within the next few days for requests from local organizations,” she said.
To access the portal, send an email request to info@unitedwaylpc.org for a link and passcode.
“Right now, we are calling on our community and our corporate partners to come together and support struggling individuals and families,” Pate said. “This pandemic is a health crisis, but it is an economic crisis as well, and with your help, we intend to be here to support those being affected.”
To contribute to the United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit unitedwaylpc/relief or contact info@unitedwaylpc.org.
For people experiencing hardship and employers who want to offer an immediate resource to employees, call 211 or visit the 211 website that covers La Porte County residents at in211.communityos.org/ to learn what services are available.
