Maureen Troy, 20, of Michigan City holds her trophy after finishing first in the Female Open during the Washington Park Zoological Society’s Running Wild for the Zoo event on Sunday. The race was the Zoological Society’s first fundraising event of the year due to the pandemic.
Photos provided / Carlton Bishop
Evan Nosek, 13, of Elburn, Illinois, crosses the finish line at Running Wild for the Zoo on Sunday. He placed first in the Male Open at the event.
And the racers are off at the beginning of the Running Wild for the Zoo 5K Run / Walk on Sunday.
Photos provided / Carlton Bishop
Taking second and third, respectively, were 14-year-old twins Ayden (left) and Devyn Jenkins (right), both from North Aurora, Illinois, with times of 19:28.2 and 19:51.6, respectively.
Brian Culbreth, right, and Noah Weaver finish fourth and fifth overall in the Running Wild for the Zoo event.
MICHIGAN CITY — Nearly 200 runners and walkers, some hailing from as far away as California, tested their mettle Sunday, while still observing social distancing, in the Washington Park Zoological Society’s annual Running Wild for the Zoo event.
There were 182 people who participated in the annual 5K Run/Walk, which was the organization’s first fundraising event of the year due to the ongoing pandemic.
