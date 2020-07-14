MICHIGAN CITY — Nearly 200 runners and walkers, some hailing from as far away as California, tested their mettle Sunday, while still observing social distancing, in the Washington Park Zoological Society’s annual Running Wild for the Zoo event.

There were 182 people who participated in the annual 5K Run/Walk, which was the organization’s first fundraising event of the year due to the ongoing pandemic.

