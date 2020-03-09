INDIANAPOLIS — Two more Indiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19 – an adult after traveling to Boston to attend a biotech firm’s meeting, and a youngster whose school has now been closed, according to state officials.
The weekend announcements brought the state’s number of confirmed cases to three. A fourth “presumptive positive” case in northeast Indiana has not been confirmed by state officials.
Hickory Elementary School in Avon is closed for two weeks after a student tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
All schools in the city were placed on an e-learning day schedule Monday, where students stay home and get assignments online, to curb the spread of the illness, district officials said in a message on their website.
Noblesville Schools also announced that a parent has been directed to self-quarantine after attending an out-of-state event where someone else tested positive for the illness, though school will stay open.
The Hendricks County Health Department notified Avon Schools on Sunday that a student tested positive.
“It is our intent to provide our Hickory students with ongoing learning opportunities, which may include e-learning and other experiences,” the school district said on its website. “Hickory students and staff will be able to return on Monday, April 6, following spring break.”
The adult with a confirmed case, who also lives in Hendricks County, attended a meeting for Biogen Inc. last month and “developed mild flu-like symptoms” days later, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The person is in isolation and not being hospitalized. State officials said several COVID-19 cases have been tied to the Boston meeting, including a Marion County resident identified Friday as Indiana’s first case.
The fourth “presumptive positive” case, which has not been confirmed by the CDC or ISDH, was reported at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville by the Noble County Health Department.
It said the 54-year-old man did not have school-age children, and officials were investigating possible contacts. Both the East Noble and West Noble school districts remained open Monday.
But a walk-in clinic where the patient went before being referred to the hospital was closed Monday until further notice for deep sanitizing.
The new cases did not come as a surprise to state officials.
“With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States and the fact that we are a mobile society, this new case isn’t surprising, but we know it causes concern in the community,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said.
She urged state residents to take “common-sense precautions’’ and educate themselves.
Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400, the vast majority of them in China. Most cases have been mild, and more than half of those infected have recovered.
In the United States, as of noon Monday, the CDC reports 423 confirmed cases in 35 states, with 19 deaths reported.
Of those confirmed cases, 72 were travel-related, 29 came through person-to-person spread, and 322 cases are under investigation to determine the cause.
