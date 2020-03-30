LA PORTE — A suspect accused of killing a 20-year-old man and injuring another is in custody following a shooting Saturday evening near downtown La Porte.
La Porte Police officers on the afternoon shift responded at about 7 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Jefferson Avenue, a statement from police said.
The location, just west of downtown, is a residential/light business area.
“Upon arrival, officers encountered a very large group of subjects and a very chaotic scene,” Chief of Police Paul Brettin said in the statement.
Police found two victims at the scene, both suffering from gunshot wounds. The two were immediately transported to La Porte Hospital.
One of the victims later died from his injuries while receiving treatment, police announced Monday. The other victim remains at the hospital in stable condition.
La Porte County Coroner Bob Cutler identified the deceased as Tyler Terusiak of La Porte, and said he died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Police apprehended a suspect later in the evening, with the accused perpetrator “charged accordingly,” the department said. The suspect’s name was not released as of Monday evening.
Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no further threat to the community at this time, the chief said.
La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies and Indiana State Police troopers also responded to Saturday’s shooting, assisting with “preserving the scene and crowd control that was very tense and unstable for some time,” Brettin said.
Detectives from the La Porte Police, La Porte County Drug Task Force and Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigation.
He asked the public “not to speculate on any aspects of the case and let the detectives work along with the La Porte County Prosecutor’s Office to document the facts.”
The department said on Monday that it would release further details when they can so as not to compromise the integrity of the case.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Jim Ferguson, chief of detectives, at 219-362-9446, ext. 202, or jferguson@lpcitypd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.