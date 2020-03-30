During the coronavirus pandemic crisis, The News-Dispatch has dropped the paywall for virus-related stories. If you appreciate local journalism, please help us continue to keep La Porte County informed by considering a subscription. Learn more here.FORT WAYNE — The Girl Scouts are going virtual to allow members to continue being involved during the state’s stay-at-home order, and offering a way to send cookies as donations.
Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana has announced two new resources to serve girls and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to GSNI-M CEO Sharon Pohly.
“While in-person activities and events, including Girl Scout Cookie booths, have been suspended, people can still support the largest investment in girls annually through Girl Scouts Cookie Care, which lets shoppers order and donate cookies online,” she said.
And to ensure girls are “getting the tools they need to become our world’s ambitious change-makers, the organization also launched Girl Scouts at Home, a national online platform where all girls and families – not just Girl Scout members – can access free, self-guided activities from GSUSA’s expert programming.”
It’s a way of responding during a time of change, Pohly said.
“For 108 years, Girl Scouts has responded in challenging times,” she said. “Now we are embracing new initiatives to help girls, their families and community members connect, explore, find comfort and take action.”
Girl Scout Cookies can be a source of comfort for many, so GSUSA has launched Girl Scouts Cookie Care as a way to safely order cookies for home delivery (pending local shipping availability) or to share the love by donating cookies to first responders, volunteers and local causes. Pohly said.
And with Girl Scouts at Home, “families can access self-guided, free activities to keep them engaged and connected to their communities and the larger sisterhood of girls.”
In addition to the new national platform, GSNI-M is offering a number of virtual activities, either in the home or on the GSNI-M Facebook page.
“Both Girl Scouts and the public can enjoy a variety of activities that cover STEM, Entrepreneurship, Life Skills and the Outdoors (including from indoors!),” according to Pohly.
To learn more, visit gsnim.org.
