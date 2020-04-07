La PORTE – La Porte Physician Network has made it possible to see their doctors using a smartphone, tablet or computer.
Telehealth or virtual visits allow patients to talk with a provider just as they would in the doctor’s office, but without leaving the comfort of home, according to Ashley Dickinson, CEO of La Porte Hospital and Starke Hospital. Appointments are available for new and existing patients.
“Telehealth is a great solution as we seek to maintain continuity of care and keep our patients safe during this time when social distancing and staying at home are critical," Dickinson said.
“Telehealth can be effective for many reasons someone may want to see a doctor.”
Although some appointments require a physical examination for the doctor to meet the standard of care and make fully informed decisions, many visits can be managed well through virtual interaction, she said.
These may include visits for:
- Minor illnesses such as colds and allergies
- Minor injuries such as sprains
- Follow-up care
- Medication management
- Chronic disease management
- Back pain
- Other specialty care
Many insurance plans cover telehealth visits. Video visits are typically required, although some payers will cover visits by phone only, Dickinson said. Check your plan coverage or ask when you make an appointment.
Prospective or current patients can call any La Porte Physician Network office to request a telehealth appointment. Visit laportephysiciannetwork.com for a full list of providers.
Instructions about conducting a telehealth visit will be explained when you schedule.
