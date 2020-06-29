Amanda Bridegroom, Recruitment and Retention coordinator for the Indiana State Prison, hosts a previous Virtual Career Event for ISP. The Indiana Department of Correction is hosting a series of virtual hiring events for all areas of the state in July. Each is hosted on Microsoft Teams, with an IDOC recruiter and human resources representative able to answer questions and schedule interviews. IDOC has a variety of openings, but the greatest need is for correctional officers and maintenance staff. Participants learn about opportunities throughout the state or in certain areas. The virtual hiring events for northern Indiana will be at 1 p.m. (CST) Thursday at bit.ly / 070220North and at 10 a.m. (CST) July 23 at bit.ly / 072320Northern. Statewide hiring events will be 1 p.m. (CST) July 13 at bit.ly / 071320AllDOC and 10 a.m. (CST) July 29 at bit.ly / 072920AllDOC. For more information on openings or to apply, contact Recruitment and Retention Coordinator Carlos Williams at 765-524-7743 or CarlWilliams@idoc.in.gov.
MICHIGAN CITY — Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and the USDA Farmers to Families program have brought more than 43,000 pounds of dairy and fresh produce to organizations in their Food Rescue Initiative Network (pantries, soup kitchens and shelters) over the last several weeks. And on Tuesday, June 30, they will be distributing about 1,350 boxes – each containing 4 gallons of milk – in La Porte and Michigan City.
