INDIANAPOLIS — Twenty-three more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, pushing the state’s confirmed and presumed deaths amid the pandemic to more than 2,500, state heath officials said Friday.

Eighteen of the 23 newly reported deaths occurred Wednesday and Thursday, raising the state’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 2,327, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

