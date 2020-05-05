MERRILLVILLE — NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation have made a commitment of $97,000 in funding from the foundation to 18 organizations across the 30 northern Indiana counties NIPSCO serves.

The contributions are to support delivery of emergency services and hunger relief to communities in need as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis, according to NIPSCO vice president of communications and external affairs Jennifer Montague.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.