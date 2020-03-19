Visitor Center to close
MICHIGAN CITY — Considering the emerging concerns regarding the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Visit Michigan City LaPorte has announced the temporary closing of the Visitor Center until further notice.
The organization said it will continue to monitor federal, state and local health authorities as well as other relevant travel organizations to ensure the health and wellbeing of its staff while continuing to service their community partners.
Staff will continue to work from the offices as needed. Staff will also be able to work remotely and will be available via cell, email and text. They expect no change with regards to services provided.
EPA Building Blocks Workshop postponed
MICHIGAN CITY – Due to the spread of COVID-19 across the country, the U.S. EPA’s Building Blocks Workshop is postponed until further notice. The workshop was scheduled for March 23 at Krueger Memorial Hall in Michigan City.
Michigan City staff and project partners are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to coordinate with EPA personnel to establish plans to move forward under current circumstances.
Social Security offices closed
WASHINGTON – All local Social Security offices are now closed to the public. The decision was made to protect older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions, and employees during the coronavirus pandemic. Online services remain available at socialsecurity.gov, and local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone.
Solid Waste District offices closed
La PORTE – Due to the spread of COVID-19, the La Porte County Solid Waste District has closed its offices until at least April 6. The offices can still be reached via phone, email, website and Facebook for recycling questions or issues.
Curbside recycling pickup will continue to operate on schedule; and the Compost Site will remain open with all business conducted outdoors from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.
Westville Town Hall closed to public
WESTVILLE – At a special meeting Tuesday night, the Westville Town Council made several decisions for the health and safety of residents and employees in regards to the coronavirus. Until further notice, the Town Hall will be closed to the public, though employees will still attend work.
Utility payments can be made online at Westville.US, by calling 219-785-2123 or by placing them in the drop box. The 3 percent fee for payments made with credit/debit card will be waived. Utility employees will only respond to emergencies, such as water main breaks or line back-ups, but will perform necessary duties. Anyone with questions can call Mike Albert, council president, at 219-785-4139; or the Town Hall at 219-785-2123.
Westville UMC cancels services, events
WESTVILLE – In response to CDC recommendations to halt gatherings of more than 50 people, Bishop Julius Trimble has sent out a communication requesting that all United Methoridst churches suspend regular worship services. Westville United Methodist will cancel church services and church events immediately.
The church will remain closed until at least April 12 (Easter Sunday) at which it will re-evaluate whether to have service on Easter. Friday Night Fish Fries are canceled for the remainder of the Lenten Season; and the Westville United Methodist Resale Shop will be closed until April 4.
Queen of All Saints cancels fish fries
MICHIGAN CITY – All Queen of All Saints Lenten Fish Fries have been canceled, according to the Knights of Columbus, which said it thanked patrons for their previous support.
County historical museum closed
La PORTE – The La Porte County Historical Society Museum has closed, based on recommendations by the Indiana Governor’s office, Indiana State Department of Health, and the La Porte County Government. All programs, meetings, events and tours are also canceled until further notice.
Staff will evaluate the situation on an ongoing basis, and every attempt will be made to reschedule events for a later date, a statement from historical society said. Visit laportecountyhistory.org or the Facebook page for updates on the status of the Museum including opening date and the rescheduling of events.
LP Hospital cancels non-essential events
La PORTE – To protect the safety of patients, visitors and its healthcare team, La Porte Hospital has temporarily suspended all non-essential activities through April 3, including support groups, childbirth classes, other wellness programs and fitness classes, and First Friday Concerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.