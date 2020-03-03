MICHIGAN CITY — Not only did Michigan City lose its most famous photographer this week, it lost a bit of its own history.
William T. “Swede” Swedenberg, 96, passed away on Sunday at Trail Creek Place in Michigan City. The man who photographed so much of the city’s history had retired from The News-Dispatch in 2005, after 58 years in the newsroom.
In a 2008 interview, Swedenberg estimated he’d photographed 500 fatalities and 2,000-3,000 accidents during his career. He was also called to testify in county and federal courts 15-20 times for what he’d witnessed behind the lens.
And that made life somewhat hectic at the Swedenberg household, according to his daughter, Jane Swedenberg Westergren.
“He had a scanner going all the time at the house, and no matter what time it was, even in the middle of dinner, if it went off he was gone. I think he sat on the edge of his seat waiting.”
Swede recalled starting at the The Michigan City News in 1937, working for $1 a week in the mailroom.
“I was still in high school and would work 8 to 11 a.m. at The News-Dispatch and then, in the summer, go lifeguard at Washington Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” he said.
He said he always “enjoyed the rushing around and being on the go.”
Born March 31, 1923, in Michigan City to the late William A. and Josephine S. (Botham) Swedenberg, he was a 1943 graduate of St. Mary School (now Marquette), where he starred in basketball. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Army, serving 31 months, including 21 overseas.
“I was in communications, observing naval fire. The day we arrived in Africa, they made the Normandy Invasion,” he recalled. “I then went to Naples, Italy, and then southern France.”
After serving in the military, he returned to The News-Dispatch in January 1946, where his future wife, Stella Rakoczy, worked in the circulation department, though they actually met at a wedding reception for the sister of another employee.
In October 2007, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before Stella passed away in 2011. The couple had three sons, a daughter, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He got his first photography job as a fill-in for N-D staff photographer Bob Fay, who trained Swedenberg to develop film and do engravings.
While shooting photos for The News-Dispatch in the early 1970s, Swedenberg got a call from the Michigan City Police Department to serve as department photographer.
Since he was often one of, if not the first to arrive at crime and accident scenes, they hired him to photograph those scenes for the department and the coroner.
Larry Litchford, a retired MCPD detective, worked with Swedenberg for more than 30 years from 1974 until 2005.
“Back in the day, Bill took a lot of pictures for us,” Litchford said.
“No matter whether it was a fatal accident or a major crime scene or a detective dusting for prints or walking the beach looking for a drowning victim ... if we ever needed anything, he would have the photos we needed.”
He said he recalled working on an old cold case and there were no photos in the file, so he called Swedenberg and had the pictures right away.
“He was an amazing guy. Every time we called him he had what we needed.”
Litchford said unlike many media types, “Bill was trusted and respected and liked by everyone on the department. If we told him not to put something in the paper, we didn’t have to worry.
“There weren’t many people who were allowed inside the police tape, but he was one. He could just climb under and walk around wherever he wanted.”
Swedenberg recalled at the scene of one arrest, he was asked to trade his camera in for an officer’s shotgun.
Five men escaped from Beatty Memorial Hospital – now the Westville Correctional Facility – and driving into Long Beach, he crested a hill and found them held on the ground by gunpoint by a police officer.
Without hesitation, he covered the suspects so the officer could handcuff them. He recalled later asking the officer why he hadn’t explained how to remove the safety, and cringed when the officer responded, “It didn’t matter – it was jammed anyway.”
Another time, Swedenberg heard of a bank robbery in the old Canada neighborhood and headed over. On the way, he noticed a car similar to the get-away car and made a note of the license plate.
After following it to a dead end street where it pulled into a yard, he discovered the plate number matched the one read on the police scanner.
Knowing his white car could pass for a police vehicle, he blocked the street, got out and called police from a resident’s phone. He recalled a nervous moment when one of the suspects peered at him from around a hedge, but soon the area was filled with police.
Swedenberg was known for speeding behind the wheel, which Litchford said police would overlook as he raced to crime scenes, but was only involved in a few accidents himself.
On a Kentucky Derby Day, he was heading to The N-D with film to be developed when another vehicle struck him in a hit-and-run at Spring Street and Michigan Boulevard. Because the police didn’t know he was involved, they called him at home requesting he take photos of the accident.
Westergren, 59, vividly recalled that one.
“We were just heading out the door to pick him up on the boulevard when the police called for him to take accident photos. We told them he can’t because he was in the accident.
“Then we get there and he is taking pictures, with blood all over his face and arm, and I was like, ‘Really?’
“There are so many crazy stories like that. It’s funny, I show my kids some of the old stories in The News-Dispatch, and they say they thought he just made all that stuff up.”
One of the craziest, she said, was when the kids were young, he and Stella were out taking pictures of an accident when their furnace started smoking and they called the fire department.
“They were at the accident scene when the scanner went off and he heard our address on there. So they fly home and he yelled at us for letting the firemen track mud in the house.
“I just said the house was full of smoke.”
Asked about sometimes-gruesome accident scenes or similar tough assignments, Swedenberg said it didn’t bother him much because “everything is done in a hurry.” He was also dubbed a “peanut vendor” as he often sent in photos from the area to the Associated Press in Chicago via the South Shore.
He took aerial shots too, even piloting the plane on one occasion. After taking photos, he discovered the plane had descended to 500 feet and quickly remedied the situation.
“I used to get sick when I would fly and look down to focus,” he remembered.
And, of course, plenty of family photos, Westergren said.
“I remember a lot of candids of us,” she said. “He would come home and say there were a few frames left and he’d start shooting, even with mom in rollers or the kids fighting.
“He always had a camera. Besides the crimes and accidents, he shot a lot of weddings and other assignments. He even had a snowmobile suit so if there was a snowstorm he could head out and take pictures.”
After retirement, Swedenberg said, he enjoyed going on cruises and long bus trips with Stella, visiting Mexico and “almost every one of the states.”
Stella recalled that it wasn’t easy being home alone all those years while he went on photo shoots. She shook her head and wondered aloud “how he’s made it all these years.”
Litchford agreed, saying, “I often wondered when he ever slept. It was just always taken for granted that he would be on the crime scene even before the detectives. It still amazes me how he got to that stuff so fast.
“If we got to a scene and he wasn’t there, we would wonder why. And then we would call him and he’d be there.”
Along with being the best photographer around, Swedenberg was a member and usher for many years at Queen of All Saints Church, and a member of the Moose Family Center 980.
Westergren said her father did OK for a few years after his wife’s death, but then fell and broke his hip and his health went downhill.
“He was always in a hurry, even after he retired, and he tried to walk faster than his legs could take him. He went into assisted living, but even there he wouldn’t slow down and kept falling.”
She said her father quit taking photos when he could no longer focus properly, but was “always fascinated by the cameras on the phone and the quality of photos they took.”
While his health had not been great, his death “was kind of unexpected,” she said.
“He was having trouble talking due to the Alzheimer’s, and would get frustrated because he couldn’t say what he wanted to. But he never lost his appetite.”
The family asks that memorials be made to Alzheimer’s research or Queen of All Saints.
Kim Nowatzke, former News-Dispatch reporter, worked with Swedenberg for many years.
“When I began as a news correspondent for The News-Dispatch back in 1993, I remember Bill encouraging me and offering tips as a novice taking photos to accompany my articles,” she said.
“His sense of humor always shone through as he told tales of his action-packed days as a photographer for the paper.
“In 2008, when Bill was in his later years, it was an honor to take trips down memory lane with him and write about his many years of photojournalism excellence.”
Sue Humphrey, former News-Dispatch lifestyles editor, also fondly remembered working with him.
“Bill was one of the nicest people to work with,” she said.
Litchford said while he wasn’t in contact with Swedenberg all the time after his retirement, he did visit him occasionally, and thought about him a lot.
“Bill was the kind of person you thought about daily ... one of those people who, even if you don’t see him every day, you think about often.
“Every police officer knew him and trusted him and respected him. I never heard anyone say a bad word about him.”
The former detective said the city has lost a great man.
“He is part of the history of Michigan City. He took pictures of everything and everybody knew him. And on top of that, he was just a good guy, a really great guy.”
