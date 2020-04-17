INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll reached 500 and confirmed cases topped 10,000, the governor announced the state’s stay-at-home order will be extended to May 1.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday that he will sign the new order Monday, while also announcing that a state task force is seeking ideas from various business sectors on how they can safely reopen for operators, workers and customers.
“We’ve reached out to car manufacturers, our realtors, our retailers, our restaurants, from small businesses to the largest businesses we have in the state of Indiana, to legislators, to mayors to all the local officials, because, again, we’re in this together soliciting their ideas,” Holcomb said.
The governor said some restrictions may be relaxed after May 1, if data supports doing so, but warned Hoosiers not to expect a total reopening. He said the time between now and May 1 will be a critical planning phase.
“We’ve been operating in very responsible, two-week increments in terms of these executive orders so that allows us to appropriately adjust or accommodate these facts on the ground as they come in,” Holcomb said.
“There is a lot of work that needs to be done between now and May 1. This is going to to allow us to make sure that we’re all on the same page as a state.”
Holcomb acknowledged the order is tough on residents.
“I know it makes all of us anxious and stir crazy at times and we get cabin fever, it’s very understandable,” he said. “But we’re making progress because of it and we don’t want to prematurely change what we’re doing just to hope for a different result. It is working.”
The governor made the announcement on the same day the Indiana State Department of Health announced 642 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 10,154 the total number of residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
That includes 129 confirmed cases in La Porte County (132 according to the La Porte County Health Dept.), with 98 of those at the Westville Correctional Facility, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
There are also 155 confirmed cases in Porter County, 358 in St. Joseph, 1,026 in Lake, 22 in Jasper, 10 in Starke and 22 in Marshall in Northwest Indiana.
A total of 519 Hoosiers have died, including 5 in La Porte County (including one at the Westville prison), 7 in St. Joseph, 2 in Porter, 42 in Lake, 4 in Newton and 1 each in Jasper and Starke counties.
La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias issued a statement on Facebook, addressing the spike in cases at the prison, and urging residents to continue following social distancing.
“I understand you may be feeling a sense of alarm at seeing our La Porte County positive COVID-19 cases surging in the last 24 hours. I share your concern as do my colleagues,” fellow commissioners Dr. Vidya Kora and Richard Mrozinski, Matias said.
“At Westville Correctional Center, the state health department sent their Strike Team yesterday to test inmates who may have been exposed ... 77 inmates from one unit tested positive, which is quite concerning.”
She said the commissioners have been “making our concerns heard clearly on calls and in meetings with leaders from IDOC, the Governor’s Office and the Indiana State Health Department, as well as with our own local legislative leaders.
“We’re focused on getting a clear understanding of the IDOC onsite protocols which affect inmates and correctional staff members who are our neighbors, family members and friends in neighborhoods across our community.”
County leaders are meeting with department heads weekly to “focus on the safety of our own dedicated county employees who provide emergency response, as well as the potential impacts on our healthcare systems,” she said.
Commissioners are also meeting with elected officials county-wide, school systems, non-profit leaders to share information and try to resolve issues and concerns, Matias said.
“I understand that this is a tough time for everyone. But we cannot let up now. Please continue to stress social distancing and the use of masks and sanitizer while taking every precaution for you and your family. We are in this together.”
While the stay at home order will be extended, La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd said his agency is not actively patrolling for violators.
Though deputies have arrested several individuals for non-essential travel, the charges were on top of other, more serious crimes, Boyd said. “Deputies will not pull over drivers for simply being out in public.”
He also said his office is “doing its best to reduce the number of new inmates in the jail to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 to that population.”
Since the beginning of the year, when the jail was over capacity with nearly 400 inmates, the department has cut the number down to 265 as of Tuesday, Boyd said.
That has allowed jail staff to keep new inmates in isolation for two weeks before releasing them into the general population.
The jail has also implemented other precautions, including eliminating face-to-face meetings between prisoners and attorneys, who must talk between a glass panel, Boyd said. They have also suspended the inmate work release program to reduce contact between prisoners and the public.
In Berrien County, Michigan, which on Friday reported 144 confirmed cases (70 of whom have recovered), and 8 deaths, health officials announced an outbreak at a nursing home in Stevensville.
The Berrien County Health Department and Spectrum Health Lakeland are working to care for several residents and staff who tested positive at Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a statement from the department said.
Employees who tested positive are isolating at home and are no longer in contact with residents, according to Melinda Gruber, vice president of continued care services at Spectrum.
The residents who tested positive are being isolated in their rooms; all group activities have been canceled; use of communal spaces has been limited; and residents and staff are screened for symptoms twice daily, she said.
“We understand this is a high-risk setting and have been working closely with the health department to ensure we are taking all the necessary precautions.”
