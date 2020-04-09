During the coronavirus pandemic crisis, The News-Dispatch has dropped the paywall for major breaking virus-related stories. If you appreciate local journalism, please help us continue to keep La Porte County informed by considering a subscription. Learn more here.INDIANAPOLIS — On the day when Indiana announced its single largest daily death toll from COVID-19, state officials told houses of worship to stay closed for Easter and Passover.
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday urged churches, synagogues and other faith venues to remain closed and adhere to social distancing guidelines during observances to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“Get the word and get home,” Holcomb told reporters during a daily update on Indiana’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. “This is about worship and we can follow the rules.”
The 42 deaths reported Thursday were the largest number the Indiana State Department of Health has reported to date in its daily pandemic updates, followed by the 34 reported Tuesday.
A total of 430 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed, bringing to 6,351 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
That includes 30 confirmed cases in La Porte County, 93 in Porter County, 150 in St. Joseph County, 525 in Lake County, 6 in Jasper County, 11 in Starke County and 16 in Marshall County.
A total of 245 Hoosiers have died, including 3 in La Porte County, 19 in Lake County, and 1 each in St. Joseph, Jasper and Newton counties in Northwest Indiana.
Berrien County, Michigan, reported 72 cases, 35 of which have recovered, and 2 deaths as of Wednesday.
On Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box discussed regulations on places of worship in an effort to slow the outbreak.
“During this time of uncertainty, faith is more important than ever, and I am deeply grateful to our religious leaders for their efforts to find safe and creative ways to serve their communities,” Holcomb said.
“The purpose of this guidance is not to restrict religious liberty, but to save lives during these extraordinary times. I look forward to the day where we can once again worship side-by-side without the threat of spreading coronavirus.”
Holcomb’s executive order states all public and private gatherings, including religious and spiritual, should follow CDC guidance, which restricts gatherings to 10 or less people.
He directed faith institutions as follows:
Church buildings and physical locations for worship should be closed
Livestreaming or other virtual services are best
The minimum number of necessary personnel should be used
Staff and volunteers not speaking should wear masks
Drive-in services may be conducted if attendees stay in their vehicles and there is no physical contact between attendees and clergy or participants
Vehicles should contain only members of a single household
Cars must be spaced approximately 9 feet apart
No one may exit a vehicle
Portable bathrooms are not allowed and no church facilities may be used
Persons 65 and over, those sick, and those with underlying medical conditions should not attend
It is preferred that no communion be distributed, and if it is, it should prepackaged, and prepared and distributed under food safety standards.
“Communion should be brought from your own homes,” Box said. “Please don’t pass things out.”
The week leading up to Easter is considered the holiest time of year for many Christians, leaving churches to wrestle with how to hold services amid the outbreak. In some cases, it has set up showdowns with local governments over restrictions that forbid large gatherings.
Many churches are offering parishioners livestreaming options so they can observe Good Friday and Easter on TVs, smartphones and computers. Others are holding services at drive-in theaters.
But at least one Northwest Indiana Church chose to disregard the order and was ticketed on Palm Sunday for gathering in defiance of the order.
Police ticketed the Hammond Church of Christ after more than 30 people showed up for services, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. wrote on Facebook. “Even from people (like church pastors) who should know better than to allow large congregations like this!”
Two elders were added to the citation when they refused to shut down services, saying they were “essential.” As the officers left, more people were pulling into the lot, McDermott said.
Amid the sobering numbers, the Indiana Historical Society isn’t waiting for the crisis to make it into the history books to prepare to tell the story.
The society that’s been documenting the state’s past since 1830 is for the first time collecting documents at the exact time a historic event is unfolding.
“As historians we’re looking back 10, 15, and even 20 years because with historical perspective, you get a sense of something that is significant, ” Jody Blankenship, president and CEO of the Indiana Historical Society, said. “So this is new for us.”
The museum has collected more than 260 items from all over the state, which society researchers will digitize. Items sought include photos, paintings, drawings, writings and whatever else might help tell the story of how the global pandemic played out in Indiana.
And the museum doesn’t want people to think that because they’re not famous, their submissions aren’t important.
“Oftentimes, people will look at their own history and say it’s not history. Not everything in history has to be because you’re a general or a famous person,” Blankenship said.
