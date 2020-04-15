Most Popular
- Two Michigan City residents charged with murder of Chicago man
- Furloughs planned at Blue Chip after forced closure, loss of online sports betting
- First ship of season arrives at Port of Indiana
- La Porte County considering ordinance to fight builder payroll fraud
- Survey shows Michigan City businesses are struggling
- One of four teens charged with robbing, injuring Michigan City man seeks plea deal
- Curfew, new business restrictions for Michigan City as COVID-19 cases rise
- Death toll tops 300 as Indiana's COVID-19 cases near 7,000
- Westville Correctional Facility inmate is first COVID-19 death in Indiana prison
- Two more COVID-19 deaths in La Porte County as state toll hits 139
