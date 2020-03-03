MICHIGAN CITY — A steady stream of local and regional residents and business owners filtered into City Hall on Tuesday to learn about the next steps in NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana project.
NICTD project engineer Briana Anderson said title work has been completed, and Phase I environmental work is underway. Come summer, the plan is to appraise 160 properties between Michigan City and Gary that must be acquired to make way for the second rail.
Construction is slated to begin in June 2021.
“Today’s open house is about really kind of getting to know the homeowners and whatever questions they may have, being able to answer those questions and walk them through how things are going to move in the next couple of months,” Anderson said.
John Lewis, senior project manager at Indianapolis-based civil engineering company Beam, Longest & Neff (BLN), and his team were on hand to talk to attendees. The goal was to help people feel comfortable with the acquisition and relocation process as the project moves forward.
Prior to Tuesday, BLN sent letters to all affected property owners. Lewis said the open house was a chance for the company to put faces with names, address people’s concerns, explain the project’s timeline, and familiarize people with their rights under federal law.
“We’re not here to make life hell,” he said. “It’s an uncomfortable process, but we have all the people here to help you. We don’t make anything off of them; there’s no paid commission to us. We’re strictly there to make the process as easy as possible.”
Julie Boyd of Michigan City will lose her home to the Double Track project.
“It’s scary to me having to pick up your whole life and move it,” she said. “That’s hard.”
She and her son attended the open house to find out what the next steps are in the acquisition process, which she understands to be an appraisal, an offer and relocation.
“I’ve been looking to see what’s out there that would match my home, and there’s not much here that would match what I have now,” Boyd said.
“My grandkids are all close so I’m really comfortable where I’m at. But I know that they need the property so I’ve been looking for a new house to try to get it in my mind and try to accept this whole process. It’s just hard.”
Although she isn’t looking forward to moving, Boyd said she supports the project in general.
“I think it’s a good idea for the city,” she said. “If it’s going to be able to bring people here from Chicago quicker and take people from here to Chicago quicker, I think it’s a good idea that they have it and what they’re doing.
“It’s just hard for me, too, but I’ll be OK. I’ve been through rougher things in life.”
Clarence Davis of La Porte owns a business near 11th and Franklin streets, and will be forced to relocate when the building he rents is sold for the project.
He said he attended the open house because he wanted definitive answers to clear up the “hearsay” he’d heard previously.
“I don’t understand why we need new tracks to get to Chicago 20 minutes faster,” Davis said. “I lived here for a long time and I think for 50 years, getting to Chicago in the time it takes is just fine.
“But this is the new Millennial age and we need to do everything quick, quick, quick, quick because everything’s not fast enough,” he said.
“But I’m rolling with it because we’re not going to change it because they already got the funding and it’s going to happen. It’s just the new way. I just don’t know why we have to go faster, but it is what it is.”
