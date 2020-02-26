Most Popular
- Former Michigan City mayoral candidate jailed on battery charge
- Heaviest snow of season expected this week
- Car nearly hits squad car; driver faces OWI charges
- Stimley resigns City Council seat to take job with city
- Michigan City shooting prompts increased police patrols
- Man charged with child molesting in Noble Township
- Former MC resident running for judge in California
- Thousands sign petition to save Indiana Beach from closure
- St. Stan's School is burglarized
- Hodges, Hawkins come up huge as City barely hangs on against Merrillville
