MICHIGAN CITY — History can often be like a puzzle, but it was an actual puzzle that led to renewed interest in a Michigan City native who was a big part of the women’s suffrage and civil rights movements.
“I received a puzzle for Christmas celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote,” said Sue Webster of the League of Women Voters of La Porte County.
“When we put the puzzle together we found a woman of color from Michigan City honored on it. She is one of the puzzle pieces.”
She and her sister, Bonnie Schaaf, started researching, and found “she had the most amazing life. What she accomplished in her 56 years on this earth was so remarkable. Far more than anyone else I know.”
That amazing life belonged to Naomi Bowman Talbert Anderson.
Born in Michigan City in 1843 into a free black family, her parents, Elijah and Guilley Bowman, moved to Michigan City from Ohio, just six years after the city’s incorporation, according to biographical information collected by Webster and Schaaf.
She went on to become one of the true heroines in the struggle for women’s right to vote and to fight racial oppression.
“This information is so important for everyone in Michigan City to know,” said Webster and Schaaf, who spent weeks reading countless newspaper articles and searching for information about Anderson.
”My friend, Patricia Gruse Harris, who is a fantastic historian, helped me with beginning the search. I have census records, her parents’ marriage certificate, all kinds of interesting things about her,” Webster said.In the late 1800s, Anderson was known throughout the United States for her eloquence, moral force, and life of activism, gaining a reputation for fiery, controversial speeches in defense of what she thought was right, according to her bio.
And she did this fighting a dual oppression: for being an African American and being female.
Webster said very few people even know about her today.
“A few of my friends had heard of her. Pat Boy was aware of her; Nancy Moldenhauer had; she has the puzzle also.”
So they want to spread the word.
Schaaf is a member of the Michigan City Commission for Women “and they are having suffrage events every week in March for Women’s History Month,” Webster said. “She is going to talk about Naomi at Barker Mansion. ”I do believe the majority of African Americans in Michigan City will be very proud to be introduced to her. I’m not sure why this was overlooked for so long. The puzzle people knew about her.”
Anderson was taught at home until age 12, when her poetry and writing ability were noticed by public schools in Michigan City and she was invited to enroll in spite of a state law limiting public school enrollment to white students, her bio reads.
Then, in 1869 at age 26, she delivered a controversial speech at the first Women’s Rights Convention in Chicago, stating: “What is the difference between a slave and a free man other than the rights one has? And black women have no more rights now than they had before the abolition of slavery.”
In the weeks following, her speech was published in major newspapers across the country, at a time when very few newspapers gave a voice to women, especially women of color. That made her a public figure and opened the door to her editorials and poetry being published for the rest of her life.
After marriage, Naomi Talbert lived in Ohio during the 1870s, where she was involved in the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, whose goal was the prohibition of liquor.
When her husband became ill and was unable to work, she took on his profession as a hairdresser to support the family. Later she obtained a teaching license.
After William Talbert died in 1877, Naomi continued to work and write guest editorials and letters to the editor. In 1881, she married Lewis Anderson, and in 1884 moved with her family to Wichita, Kansas, during the Black Exodus, when 50,000 former slaves moved to Kansas.
After Lewis Anderson passed, Naomi Anderson moved to Sacramento, California, where she died in 1899.
All her adult life, Anderson advocated for women’s suffrage, civil rights for African Americans, and temperance. She also raised four children, was sole provider when her husband was unable to work, founded several orphanages, and trained women in business.
She served as delegate from Kansas to many conventions and conferences, led the campaign for women’s suffrage in California, and traveled on a lecture circuit with Susan B. Anthony.
The League of Women Voters this year observes the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Even with that amendment, African-American women were still denied the right to vote in some southern states until the 1960s.
“Naomi Anderson devoted her life and considerable writing and speaking talent to civil rights in order to empower people who lived in a society set up for their suppression,” Webster said.
As Anderson said, “We are not African American or Irish American or German American. Being born here, we are Americans. And I, a person of color, have just as much right to claim that as any white woman or man.”
In her “Emancipation Day” address, Anderson said: “Woman has a power within herself, and the God that reigns above, who furnished Abraham Lincoln with knowledge to write the emancipation proclamation whereby four million blacks were set free – that God, our God, is with and for us, and will hear the call of woman, and our rights will be granted, and she shall be permitted to vote.”
The League of Women Voters and Commission for Women are planning ways to honor Anderson and to inform the community about her life and accomplishments; and the city’s connection, through her, to the suffrage movement, Webster said. “She was an important and well-known leader for women’s and African-Americans’ rights, yet she is barely known today nationwide and hardly at all in her home town,” she said. “Her importance in Suffrage history and how much she helped thousands of women of color improve their lives is worth sharing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.