MICHIGAN CITY — City departments wanting to make purchases using casino funds will have to get approval from the Michigan City Common Council going forward if an ordinance introduced Tuesday passes.
Councilman Bryant Dabney introduced the ordinance, which calls for the council to be the sole authority for approving purchase orders made from the city’s Riverboat and Boyd Development funds.
“What this ordinance is doing is we’re actually changing the order of how purchases are made in the city,” Dabney said.
“The way things are happening now, once the budget is approved, people can go out and purchase big-ticket items or whatever it may be, and then eventually we get the docket after some of these purchases can be made,” he said.
“So, what this is doing is putting a step in front of the actual purchase, that would then come to the City Council for approval.”
He provided the example of a department wanting to purchase a dump truck. That department would still be responsible for securing quotes and bids, but would have to submit that information to the City Controller’s Office, and then appear before the council to determine whether the purchase would be allowed.
“So, we put that step it there; that’s really putting us back in control of the city finances as we’re defined to do,” Dabney said.
Council members Don Przybylinski and Tracie Tillman asked to be added as co-sponsors of the ordinance, which was held over for second reading on March 17.
“This is an important step on controlling the funds of the city, and I’m glad that we’re taking this step,” Councilman Paul Przybylinski said.
“We had a ... preliminary discussion in the Finance Committee, and I believe that this will help the City Council and it will help the Controller’s Office and it will help the departments control their accounts and their budgets.”
In other business
An ordinance that would have prohibited council members-elect from working with the city’s legal team on legislation prior to being sworn in and seated failed by a 6-2 vote.
Paul Przybylinski introduced the ordinance in response to Councilwoman Angie Nelson-Deuitch having approached the legal team to begin drafting multiple ordinances two days prior to her being sworn in.
“I don’t believe anybody that has not been seated should be introducing legislation or having the city attorneys doing any business for them until they are actively what I consider, and I think other people consider, an active councilperson,” Przybylinski said.
He said he does not blame Deuitch for getting to work before her term, but the city’s legal department for allowing her to do so.
“I think that through no fault of (her) own but misdirection by our legal people, let (her) do this,” he said. “And I had discussions with the Legal Department and it may not be written in writing, but it’s questionably not a good practice. So, I guess we’re just trying to clarify that right now.”
Don Przybylinski co-sponsored the document, but the two were the only council members who voted in its favor.
Dabney said he considered it a non-issue because Deuitch did not introduce the ordinances until the first council meeting after she’d been sworn in.
Dabney introduced an ordinance that would appropriate $1,200 from the Barker Civic Center Fund to restock the gift shop. Executive director Sarah Berndt told the council the money used to be managed by the Friends of the Barker Civic Center, but they made a decision after the municipal budget was passed to deposit gift shop funds in the mansion’s city account.
The council will conduct a public hearing on the matter at its March 17 meeting.
Building permit and inspection fees will be waived for North Central Community Action Agency, which provides weatherization and ramp installment for disabled, elderly and low-income residents. The council voted unanimously to approve a resolution waiving the fees.
A total of $4,500 will be moved from the “other supplies” line item on the budget for the Public Arts Committee to the “professional services” account. Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster clarified that the move would correct an error, as that amount should never have been designated for supplies. The council voted unanimously to make the change.
Rodney McCormick was appointed by a 6-2 vote to the Commission on the Social Status of African-American Males, which the Przybylinskis opposed.
Laura Henderson was reappointed by unanimous vote to her position on the Tree Board.
George Kazmierczak was reappointed by unanimous vote to his position on the Michigan City Enrichment Corporation.
The council unanimously approved Mayor Duane Parry’s appointment of Bunny Dimke to the Board of Cemetery Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.