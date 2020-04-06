MICHIGAN CITY — School districts across La Porte County are adjusting schedules in response to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s announcement last week that schools will be closed through the end of the school year to contain the spread of COVID-19.
On Friday, a virtual conference was held with school superintendents from across the county, and all districts agreed to wait for further clarification before announcing any changes to eLearning for the remainder of the school year, Michigan City Area Schols Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins said in a statement to parents.
She said more information is expected this week from the Indiana Department of Education to “help guide our final decisions.”
Many county schools, including Michigan City and La Porte, are on spring break this week.
La Porte Community School Corp. Superintendent Mark Francesconi said the district will wait for more guidance from the state before adjusting its school calendar.
After the virtual conference, he said “the collective belief was that it is in our best interest to wait for further clarification” and updates will be provided as they become available.
“As we begin our scheduled spring break, enjoy time with those close to you, take the opportunity to reach out (virtually or by phone) to others, and know how much you are appreciated for the role you have played in ensuring that learning continues for our students,” Francesconi said.
MCAS will not have remote learning during Spring Break and after this week will continue eLearning based on the schedule previously announced (Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays with waiver days on Thursdays and Fridays), Eason-Watkins said.
“We will keep all families updated when we have more to share about our schedule in May and also about summer school.”
She also said the district is working on other issues such as graduation and other ceremonies.
“We know that there are a number of questions that remain regarding graduation, prom, recognition ceremonies, and other end-of-year events,” she said. “Please know that our schools are working on all of these issues and will be communicating specifics with staff and parents after Spring Break.”
Arrangements are also being made concerning students’ personal belongings that are still in desks and lockers at school buildings, which are closed.
The superintendent said students cannot access items at this time due to the Stay at Home order.
New Prairie United School Corp. Supt. Paul White said the district expects to move to remote or online learning to complete the minimum 160 instructional days, but more information would be coming.
“Time is needed to gather information and input on a variety of topics such as how to meet the 160 instructional day requirement and what impact this has on seniors as one example,” White said.
South Central Community School Corp. will continue to utilize eLearning on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through the remainder of the school year.
South Central’s last eLearning day will be May 20. Tuesdays and Thursdays will continue to be considered days off and will count toward the 20 waiver days Holcomb outlined in an earlier address.
“We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available; including when parents/students may be able to retrieve personal property left in the building,” Supt. Theodore Stevens said. “Thank you to everyone in the South Central community for their ongoing patience and understanding.”
The MSD of New Durham Township (Westville) will continue conducting eLearning days on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through their last day of school, May 22.
Teachers will not be providing office hours during spring break this week, and eLearning will resume on April 14.
“We know that this is disappointing news for all of you, but we appreciate your understanding and support as we work through this situation,” Supt. Sandra Wood said. “We are still in the process of making many decisions in regard to this situation and we will be communicating more information to you as these decisions are made.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.