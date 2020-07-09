Volunteers from the NWI Clean-up Corps gathered in the 1900 block of East Michigan Boulevard to pick up trash along the roadside Wednesday. They included Michigan City High School students Christian McDaniel and Josiah Miller, who removed garbage from the grass near Dollar General.
Daisy Lee, right, sparked the weekly cleaning initiative after noticing how much trash had accumulated when much of the city had shut down because of COVID-19. Her friend, Emily Strudas, left, has been an enthusiastic supporter from the start; and created a Facebook group that updates the community on their efforts, in which all are invited to participate.
Mira McDaniel, who graduated from MCHS last month, has spent her summer Wednesdays volunteering with the NWI Clean-up Corps. She will head to Indiana University in Bloomington to major in international studies in the fall.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Kevin Jones works with Lee and Strudas each week to determine a new location, organize volunteers, distribute supplies and clean the roadsides.
Volunteers are asked to maintain safe social distancing while participating in the weekly clean-ups, with masks optional.
Amy McDaniel joined her children to help pick up trash on Wednesday.
