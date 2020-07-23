INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Attorney General issued an advisory opinion that Gov. Eric Holcomb’s mask mandate is illegal, and he should call a special legislative session to consider the matter.
But one of the men running to replace Hill in November’s election disagreed, saying the governor “made the right call” and the mandate is both legal and necessary.
“Scientists tell us that wearing face masks is an effective means of helping prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” outgoing Republican AG Curtis Hill said.
“The wisdom of wearing masks – or of laws requiring such measures – is not the issue here. Rather, the issue is whether we are following the proper and constitutional processes for enacting laws and whether we are respecting the distinct roles of each branch of state government.”
Executive orders have an important and legitimate function during times of emergency, Hill said.
“But by this point in the pandemic – more than four months since the emergency declaration – it’s time to show some deference to the branch of government actually charged by our state constitution with the responsibility for enacting laws,” he said.
Democratic nominee for attorney general Jonathan Weinzapfel disagreed.
“With the growing number of coronavirus cases across the state, I believe that Governor Holcomb made the right call,” he said Thursday.
“Wearing a mask is essential to stopping the spread and keeping Hoosier families safe, especially our kids as they prepare to return to school.
“As Indiana’s next Attorney General, there will be times I disagree with state leaders on issues, but this isn’t one of them. Under Indiana law, the Governor clearly has the authority during a public health emergency to institute a statewide mask requirement and I would gladly defend it in court.”
Holcomb announced Wednesday that he would sign an executive order requiring masks to be worn statewide starting Monday, and that failure to follow the order could be a Class B misdemeanor.
Hill’s opinion responded to a request from state Senate majority leader Mark Messmer of Jasper and four other Republican senators about Holcomb’s legal authority to impose a mask mandate. The opinion does not block the governor’s action.
Before any conduct is determined to be subject to criminal penalty, it must receive considerable debate by the legislative body that represents the people of the state, Hill said.
While the governor can restrict some personal liberties and business operations under the Emergency Management and Disaster Law, it “does not provide that a governor may issue a mandate on wearing masks.”
“Without properly delegated authority from the General Assembly, the proposed order would not have the force and effect of law. The General Assembly would need to specifically and clearly allow for a mask mandate by law.”
Holcomb said Thursday he believed he had the necessary authority and wasn’t worried about the mask order being challenged in court.
“I don’t live under the threat of lawsuit,” Holcomb said. “We do our research before we speak.”
Hill and Statehouse Democrats urged the governor to call a special legislative session to discuss the mask mandate, as well as voting concerns, racial inequality and other issues.
Hill also called potentially charging individuals caught not wearing a mask with a class B misdemeanor an “abuse” of authority.
“The governor has taken conduct that has not been specifically criminalized by the General Assembly and unilaterally declared it as criminal. The General Assembly has not clearly delegated this law-making authority to the governor, and cannot delegate law-making power.”
Hill is on his way out of office after failing to win the Republican nomination for re-election earlier this month. Holcomb opposed Hill’s bid and had called for him to resign over allegations that he drunkenly groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party.
Weinzapfel said Hill was playing politics with a matter of life and death.
“Curtis Hill’s position on this mask order should come as no surprise,” he said.
“This isn’t the first time he has played politics during the pandemic. He has been actively trying to destroy the Affordable Care Act, thus jeopardizing the health care of millions of Hoosiers.
“The future of our state is at stake and I hope my Republican opponent [Todd Rokita] and elected leaders from both parties join me in standing by this order.”
Rokita did not say whether he thought the mandate was legal, but did say the current law did not take into account circumstances such as COVID-19.
“Our laws did not anticipate the situation we have today and it has raised valid concerns about individual liberty while protecting public health,” the former congressman and secretary of state said. “This Chinese virus has impacted our health, our economy, people’s paychecks, and our kid’s education for months.”
He said the law needs to be changed.
“Our Emergency Disaster Law, like those in other states, was written with short-term incidents like floods, explosions, contamination spills, localized health endangerment, or even acts of terrorism in mind. The word ‘temporary’ exists repeatedly within this law,” Rokita said.
“I look forward to our General Assembly clarifying this law, and if I am attorney general, our governor, senators and representatives can count on my support working with them to reform the law, maximizing individual liberty while protecting the public.”
Whether Hill’s opinion would stand up in court if the mask mandate is challenged is unclear, however the point would remain moot for most of northern Indiana.
La Porte County and several others have already passed mandates of the their own, including St. Joseph, Starke, Lake, Marshall and Elkhart counties. Porter County has not passed a mandate, however, the Beverly Shores Town Council has done so.
