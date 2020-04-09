MICHIGAN CITY – Restaurants and retail stores in Michigan City are being hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and Stay at Home orders.
More than two weeks ago, the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation Michigan City requested businesses from across the city to complete a survey to share how the pandemic has impacted their businesses.
"These survey results, along with one on one conversations with business leaders will set the path to recovery for local employers, their employees and our community," said Katie Eaton, president of the Chamber.
In all, 129 businesses responded to the survey, and more than 80% were in the Michigan City ZIP Code. Other responses came from surrounding communities such as La Porte and Westville.
Nearly 63 percent were small businesses with less than 25 employees
"We saw the highest percentage of responses come from the Professional Services Industry with 25%, and Hospitality, Public Administration, Retail, and Manufacturing rounded out the top five," Eaton said.
As would be expected, the biggest impact is with restaurant and retail businesses in the community.
"Many of the locally owned small businesses have been forced to either close their doors or drastically reduce their offerings over the last month," according to Clarence Hulse, executive director of EDCMC.
"These changes in operations have impacted their ability to maintain employees, revenue, and normal spending habits," he said.
"Temporary closures of non-essential businesses, as mandated by Governor Holcomb’s order, have already occurred. Non-essential businesses have experienced temporary layoffs as many businesses are unable to provide a work-from-home environment," Eaton said.
"As demand for products, even within essential businesses, starts to lessen, more layoffs are to be expected across several industries."
Nonprofits are also being hit, Eaton said.
"For the nonprofit sector, many organizations will lose revenue from not being able to hold fundraising events or fundraising campaigns. About 33% of responders indicated they are already experiencing that."
Of total survey respondents, 33% were already experiencing layoffs or closures; and more than 40% have seen their revenue decrease by more than 30%, some as much as 90%, Hulse said.
Only about 22% of businesses surveyed said they do not expect layoffs.
Businesses are also concerned about a decline in demand or clientele, which will result in a loss of revenue for the year, the survey showed.
"Planned projects for 2020 are now being put on hold and expenses are being reduced or avoided if able," Hulse said. "Hiring has been put on hold for the year and potentially reduced.
"Impacts to the supply chain are of concern for businesses as well and some are already seeing a reduction in key supplies making an impact on production," he said.
Respondents indicated that 55% have restricted spending; 70% have made operational changes, and 37.9% have or plan to reduce staff."
About half said they are allowing some employees to work from home; 32 percent said their supply chain have been interrupted; and 24% have or plan to stop operations.
The Chamber and the EDCMC will be working with key stakeholders in the community to move Michigan City businesses through this pandemic and forward after it is over. As new information and programs roll out locally and federally, the Chamber and EDCMC said they will continue to be a key resource for the business community.
“We have continued to see businesses need to make changes in their operations over the last few weeks to maintain,” Eaton said.
“Our small business owners are resilient but they will need assistance to move forward after this abrupt disruption. We stand ready to assist as best we can.”
In addition to what is being provided by the Small Business Administration (SBA) the two organizations are looking at local funding sources to provide immediate relief to small businesses in the Michigan City community.
About 31% of respondents said they will need financial assistance or other resources to get through the downturn, and another 49 percent said they were unsure at this time. Only about 15% said they will not need help.
A decline in clientele or client demand is of the highest concern for the respondents (46%), while another major concern is cash flow (42%).
"The uncertainty of how long the COVID-19 pandemic will last has many small businesses concerned about survival," Eaton said. "A loss in revenue for many small businesses means not being able to pay essential bills (lease, utility, payroll)."
Hulse said the Chamber and EDCMC will be working with key stakeholders in the community to move local businesses through the pandemic and forward after it is over.
“Small businesses are a crucial part of the fabric of our community and it is our hope that through the information gathered we can work with Federal, State and Local officials to provide assistance and promote economic vitality within the city,” Hulse said.
“COVID-19 has impacted nearly every segment of our national and local economy and both of organizations are committed to rebuilding Michigan City to both physical and economic health.”
To share information as efficiently as possible, the organizations have already partnered with a SERA Solutions to create an easily accessible webpage for COVID-19 resources. The site michigancitycovid19.com will continually be updated with information for employers, displaced employees, and the community.
Knowing that many workers have been displaced, both organizations will work closely with workforce partners to get community members back to work. A job fair, previously scheduled for April 16, that was forced to be postponed is a key priority for all partners to have scheduled as soon as possible for the community.
A full summary of the survey results can be found on at michigancitycovid19.com and questions can be submitted to either organization.
