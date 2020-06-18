South Central football coach Jud Tolmen presents a check to SC grad Amber Wolf, winner of a Foresters Financial scholarship through Tolmen Financial. Wolf, who led the Satellites girls basketball game to its first semistate appearance last season, was honored for her community service and academic record. The scholarship is $2,000 a year for four years, and only 250 are awarded each year in the United States and Canada. Amber’s Pantry Points program at South Central traded food donations for extra credit points, and was a huge success for the community, Tolmen said. Wolf is the daughter of Peggy and Doug Wolf.
THREE OAKS, Mich. — The Harbor Country Hikers will lead a hike at the Three Oaks Township Conservation Area on Saturday, June 27, at 9 a.m. (CDT), the first formal hike the group has conducted since the coronavirus shutdown. According to president Pat Fisher, the area is home to a diversity of plants and wildlife, and great birdwatching spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.