MICHIGAN CITY — The community might be on lockdown, but Dunes Summer Theatre is still finding ways to entertain audiences with local music acts from the comfort of their own homes.
That's because the theater is introducing its weekly "Hump Day Happy Hour" event every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. available on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dunesarts.
Johnny V, April 15
Johnny V is a local musical artist who likes to stay "true to himself." A singer/songwriter with a bluesy, folk, Americana sound with a twist that keeps an audience's attention. His style has been influenced by his love of a wide variety of music, including acoustic, bluegrass, R&B and progressive rock. Influences include Neil Young and Tom Petty, among others.
Johnny V blends a wide variety of cover music and originals to put together a show that is always unique and never disappoints.
Keith Scott, April 22
Versatile, Chicago-based blues/rock guitarist Keith Scott has been working his way methodically up through the blues ranks since his parents bought him his first guitar at age 14 and his ears heard Muddy Waters in 1980. Keith has been featured on college campuses and Chicago's WXRT radio.
Scott has seven solo CDs to his credit, among these, "Heavy Blues," "World Blues" and "Universal Blues." His "Tennessee Blues," released in Fall of 2011, has been reviewed favorably by Living Blues, the world's premier blues magazine. He was also reunited onstage with Dawkins at the 2010 Chicago Blues Festival in front of a crowd of thousands.
