MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man who allegedly admitted shooting his mother 12 times on Tuesday morning has been charged with murder, according to authorities.
Whaiun Maurice Patterson, 36, will appear for his initial hearing in La Porte County Superior Court 1 at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday via video from the La Porte County Jail, where he is being held on a cash-only bond of $1 million.
Michigan City Police were dispatched to the Canterbury House Apartments off Pahs Road near Michigan City High School at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday. A 911 caller reported shots had been fired and that a female victim might be located inside a closet.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the first officer on the scene found Patterson in the parking lot outside the apartment.
She ordered him to show her his hands, to which he reportedly responded, “I did it.”
Police say Patterson admitted to having shot his mother at least 12 times using a gun that police located on the kitchen counter inside the apartment.
From Patterson’s person, they confiscated two loaded firearm magazines and four bullets. And the officer noted she had observed bloodstains on his jeans.
While inside the squad car, Patterson talked to the officer about his background with his mother, despite having received his Miranda warning, the affidavit states.
He reportedly told her that he sometimes lives at the Herring Gull Lane apartment with the decedent, 53-year-old Sonja Bell.
“Whaiun said he killed his mother because she had repeatedly raped him as a child,” the officer writes. “Whaiun also made comments about his penis hurting. Whaiun also stated that several family members made him feel bad by telling him that he ‘would never be sh--.”
Patterson reportedly told the officer he had not consumed alcohol or drugs prior to the shooting, but that he takes medication for a schizophrenia diagnosis.
Under Indiana law, murder is punishable by 45-65 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
