Members of the Michiana Clowns wave to the crowd while cycling down the roadway during the 2019 La Porte Fourth of July Parade. Due to COVID-19, the this year’s parade will be moved to a later date and the Arts and Crafts Fair and Fireworks Celebration will be canceled.
A costumed parade marcher interacts with one of the young spectators during the 2019 La Porte Fourth of July Parade. Due to COVID-19, the La Porte Jaycees have decided to cancel the Arts & Crafts Fair on June 27, the Fireworks on July 3 and the 4th of July Parade will be rescheduled in conjunction with the Sunflower Fair in September.
Members of the Michiana Clowns wave to the crowd while cycling down the roadway during the 2019 La Porte Fourth of July Parade. Due to COVID-19, the this year’s parade will be moved to a later date and the Arts and Crafts Fair and Fireworks Celebration will be canceled.
File Photos
A costumed parade marcher interacts with one of the young spectators during the 2019 La Porte Fourth of July Parade. Due to COVID-19, the La Porte Jaycees have decided to cancel the Arts & Crafts Fair on June 27, the Fireworks on July 3 and the 4th of July Parade will be rescheduled in conjunction with the Sunflower Fair in September.
La PORTE — For 73 years, the La Porte Jaycees have hosted a 4th of July Celebration including an arts and crafts festival, community fireworks, and the largest 4th of July parade in the state. COVID-19 means there will not be a 74th this year.
“In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jaycees regret to announce that the Arts and Crafts Fair and Fireworks Celebration will be canceled; and the iconic 4th of July Parade will be moved to a later date,” Ross Ratliff, Jaycees 4th of July Chairperson, said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.