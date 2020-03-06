MICHIGAN CITY – Sustainable transportation was the focus at the South Shore Clean Cities Annual Conference at the Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa last week.
Some 300 guests attended breakout sessions on topics including emissions reductions, alternative fuels, electric vehicles and more.
Northern Indiana industry leaders also set up shop expo-style throughout the Stardust Event Center to showcase how they are addressing such matters.
“Our goal here is to provide a lot of education and the opportunity to really reward folks for doing the right things here in Northwest Indiana,” said Carl Lisek, executive director of South Shore Clean Cities.
“Right here in Michigan City – Michigan City’s been doing some wonderful things with natural gas, and a lot of the citizens here don’t even realize that Michigan City’s been doing these things with electric,” he said.
“So again, it’s just educating folks on the great things that everybody else is doing within Northwest Indiana and in the state.”
Lauri Keagle, communications director for South Shore Clean Cities, said it’s the organization’s job to showcase all its partners and tell their stories as a way of combating the stigma the region continues to carry because of heavy industry.
“I think that people still kind of think of us as the Rust Belt, and they look to the skyline along the lakeshore. They refer to smokestacks, which are not really smokestacks. They see the vehicles on the roads and they think the air quality is horrible or that it’s what they grew up with,” she said.
“And the fact of the matter is, we’ve made huge improvements in large part due to the folks who are here today and the folks who will be receiving rewards.”
Several South Shore Clean Cities members were celebrated for their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and gasoline gallon equivalents during an awards luncheon at the conference.
Family Express, headquartered in Valparaiso, was named 2019 Member Organization of the Year for producing the largest reduction over the course of the previous year.
Runners-up in that category included Fair Oaks Farms; Ozinga of Mokena, Illinois; Homewood Disposal of Homewood, Illinois; and the School City of Hammond.
Collectively, those five member organizations displaced 7.1 million gallons of gasoline over the course of one calendar year – an impact the U.S. EPA says has the same impact as removing the emissions from 13,400 passenger vehicles from the road for one year.
“Our communities, our businesses, our schools – they’re doing wonderful things,” Lisek said.
“Probably about five years ago, we would have to go outside of Indiana to find folks to learn about alternative fuels and these kinds of projects. Now we’ve got local projects here in Northwest Indiana that we can use to educate other Hoosiers, other states. We’ve just had tremendous success.”
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Merrillville, took home the 2019 South Shore Clean Cities Champion Award for his support of the organization’s mission, and his efforts to educate and inspire others to take action toward sustainable practices.
The Wa-Nee Community School Corporation in Nappanee took the 2019 Green Fleet Member of the Year Award from the Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG); and the Gary Public Transportation Corporation snagged the 2019 Green Fleet Member of the Year Award from the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission.
Other award winners included the Center at Donaldson in Plymouth, which won the 2019 Excellence in Environmental Education Award; the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor, which received the 2019 Sustainability Leadership Award; and South Bend Transpo CEO Amy Hill, who was named 2019 Empowering Woman of the Year.
South Shore Clean Cities is a nonprofit, member-based coalition dedicated to promoting sustainable transportation in Northern Indiana. Nearly 100 such coalitions exist under the U.S. Dept. of Energy, made up of organizations across the public, private and nonprofit sectors.
The shared goal of these coalitions is to increase the use and implementation of sustainable transportation and its infrastructure.
For more information on South Shore Clean Cities and its members’ support of domestic fuels, national energy security, improved air quality, supporting local jobs and the local economy, visit southshorecleancities.org.
