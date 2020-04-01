KANKAKEE TWP. — An eastern Indiana man man arrested on a firearms charge after a traffic stop on U.S. 20 near Michigan City is also charged with violating the state’s stay-at-home order.
At 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 20 and CR-350E, in rural Kankakee Township, for a shots fired report, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were told that one of the involved vehicles, a small green pickup, had left the scene and was traveling west on U.S. 20.
Chief Deputy Ron Heeg observed a vehicle matching the description in the area traveling in excess of the posted speed limit, according to police.
At the intersection of U.S. 20 and U.S. 35, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Deputy Ryan Elcock and Heeg initiated a traffic stop.
The driver was identified as Wesley Rivera-Colon, 22, of Goshen, police said. As the traffic stop progressed and as a result of the investigation by deputies at the original scene, Rivera-Colon was taken into custody.
He was transported to the La Porte County Jail, and was arrested for felony criminal recklessness, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a handgun without a permit, and violation of the no travel order, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Rivera-Colon was released Wednesday after posting a $755 cash-only bond.
Citizens are encouraged to review and familiarize themselves with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-08. Find more information at in.gov/gov/3232.htm
