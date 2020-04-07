La PORTE — The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte has given more than half a million dollars in emergency grants to La Porte County groups working to meet the needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The HFL COVID-19 Emergency Grants Plan was approved on March 25 by the HFL board of directors, and had given out more than $500,000 as of Monday.
“During this unprecedented crisis, our foundation should really focus on preventing loss of life and protecting the people that are protecting and caring for us,” HFL Board Chair Jeffrey Bernel said.
“This is at the very heart of the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte’s mission statement.”
The Emergency Grants Plan has two phases, the first of which will address immediate needs and will run through May 30. The second phase will address long-term effects, including recovery-efforts funding.
During Phase 1, organizations can request between $1,000 and $50,000 to help their efforts in the community. From March 26 to April 3, HFL had awarded a combined $555,390 in the following categories:
Food needs for La Porte County residents
Salvation Army of La Porte: $35,000 to purchase food and supplies to continue and increase the distribution of meals each night.
Salvation Army of Michigan City: $20,000 to purchase food items, boxes/bags for pre-packing groceries, and personal care products (paper towels, soap, diapers, shampoo, and tissue) to be distributed through the food pantry.
South Central Weekend Food Program: $3,400 to provide healthy food to low-income families in the South Central area, including dairy, fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, meats and eggs.
Sacred Heart Church Food Pantry (La Porte): $5,000 to assist purchase of necessary items for food pantry.
Arise & shine Food Center: $10,000 to purchase food and supplies due to the increased number of families accessing the Food Center.
Lamb’s Chapel United Methodist-Good Shepard Food Pantry (New Praisire area): $5,000 to purchase food to feed families experiencing loss of income.
The elderly and other high-risk populations
Catholic Charities: $40,000 to be used for rent, mortgage, and gas card assistance for low-income county residents.
North Central Community: $40,000 to be used for low-income residents for assistance with rent and mortgage payments.
Housing Opportunities: $15,000 to assist low-income residents with rent, transportation costs, and student educational needs.
Healthcare and Emergency workers in need of protective gear and equipment
All La Porte County firefighters (applied by La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department): $24,620 for gear decontamination kits for 16 volunteer fire departments in La Porte County, 4 departments in Michgan City and 3 departments in La Porte.
La Porte Hospital: $163,700 to protect healthcare providers, staff, and patients at La Porte Hospital, including Intubation Boxes, Lucas Equipment (provides mechanical chest compressions for patients with sudden cardiac arrest), Canvas Duck Masks (to protect hospital support staff (not intended for frontline providers), Glide Scope video laryngoscopy for intubation, and Patient Bedside Monitors.
La Porte County EMS: $157,00 to purchase 11 Lucas Equipment, which provides mechanical chest compressions for patients with sudden cardiac arrest, for each EMS rig.
Other needs (related to COVID-19 crisis)
City of La Porte: $20,000 to assist hiring a Communication Director during the COVID-19 crisis.
La Porte County Small Animal Shelter: $5,000 to assist with food needs and vet care for abandoned pets and owners without funds to attend pets’ needs.
“During this time of uncertainty, the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte is providing funds for emergencies related to COVID-19, and a very comprehensive COVID-19 Resource Hub for our county,” said Maria Fruth, president and CEO of HFL.
“The latest information includes county food resources, not-for-profit and small business resources, government and hospital updates among other items,” she said.
“HFL is committed to protecting lives and assist our community during this pandemic. We invite community members, not-for-profits and businesses to visit us at hflaporte.org.”
For more information on emergency grant funds or to complete an application, visit hfllaporte.org/emergency -grants-hub/ or to access the latest COVID-19 updates for La Porte County, including food resources, community needs, COVID-19 health education and more, visit hflaporte.org/covid-19 -resources/
