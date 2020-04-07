MICHIGAN CITY — As cases of COVID-19 mount across the nation and state, local healthcare workers are being recognized as the heroes of the crisis.
And doctors, nurses, lab techs and other employees of Franciscan Health Michigan City received some words of thanks and encouragement this week from the city and members of an area church.
“Mayor Duane Parry and all city employees cannot begin to thank all of the Franciscan Hospital staff, both at the main hospital and the testing center,” a statement from the city said. “Thank you everyone for all you do.”
The statement was released after workers from the Michigan City Street Department put up a Michigan City Strong sign on the hospital campus at U.S. 421 and I-94 on Monday.
The sign also had a special message from the mayor and his staff, thanking all employees of the hospital.
And on Sunday, members of the First Church of God in La Porte got on their hands and knees, not to pray, to to write inspirational messages on the sidewalks leading to the hospital.
It’s part of an ongoing show of support for healthcare workers.
“Church, for those of you looking to support medical staff during this time, we have a couple of opportunities for you to reach out in love and support,” a statement on the church Facebook page said.
“We are going to support the hospital staff in between shift changes by sitting in the parking lot and flashing our lights, honking, playing Christian music, decorating our cars or creating posters with hope-filled messages, and then having a prayer vigil over everyone involved in day-to-day tasks.”
On Sunday evening, a group of church members were at Franciscan Health in Michigan City. On Wednesday they will be outside La Porte Hospital about 6 p.m.
“We have an opportunity to be impactful and change someone’s day, but we don’t want to become a problem,” the post read.
It urged those taking part to stay in their cars to maintain social distancing guidelines. “We want to encourage the nurses and medical staff, not cross boundaries.”
It also asked for donations of goodie bags, masks, cards, and other items for the hospital staffs.
On Sunday, a group of women from the church were on their knees for more than two hours leaving “sweet” messages for hospital staff on the walkway to the ER entrance.
“Amazing, the gratitude displayed is so appreciated, the encouragement much needed,” a staff member wrote in response.
Several restaurants and other retailers are offering free or reduced-price food or other items for healthcare workers and first responders.
Among those locally are:
IHOP is offering 20 percent off the entire check for medical, law enforcement, military and firefighting professionals.
Starbucks is offering a free hot or cold tall, brewed coffee on each visit to first responders or frontline workers in the health care system.
BP is offering a discount of 50 cents off per gallon for first responders and health care workers at BP or Amoco gas stations.
Dollar General is offering a 10 percent discount on purchases made by medical personnel, first responders and activated members of the National Guard.
My KFC Cares and the MAAC Foundation have partnered to help first responders and health care worker families by offering a hot prepared meal. The “Help Support and Feed our Local Heroes Campaign” will and run through April 30. To nominate a first responder or health care worker family, visit maacfoundation.com. Donations to the cause can be initiative can e made at secure.actblue.com/donate/feedingheroes
