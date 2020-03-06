CHESTERTON — South Shore Line officials continue to monitor and address potential impacts from novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and are taking steps to reduce the risk to passengers from exposure.
As of March 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the majority of the American public are unlikely to be exposed to the virus at this time, and the immediate health risk is considered low, according to Amber Kettring, SSL manager of Customer Service and Communications.
However, as a precautionary measure, the SSL has implemented a heightened maintenance protocol, including increasing the frequency and intensity of sanitizing procedures on trains and in stations, she said.
CDC-approved sanitizers and disinfectants with 24-hour effectiveness in killing COVID-19 will be in use every day on all frequently used surfaces, Kettring said.
This includes, but is not limited to, station and on-board seats, arm rests, floors, door frames, interior hand holds, bathroom sinks, toilets and door knobs.
In addition, the South Shore is reinforcing basic methods of protection with all train personnel, and encourage passengers to utilize soap and water onboard trains for appropriate hand-washing measures, according to Kettring.
According to the CDC, you can reduce your risk of infection by doing the following:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick. The CDC said the virus spreads through respiratory droplets among people in close contact – within about 6 feet.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a bent elbow or tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
SSL officials are actively monitoring the CDC, World Health Organization and other agencies to coordinate efforts to keep passengers and employees safe, Kettring said.
For more thorough information about COVID-19, including how to protect yourself and how it spreads, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html
