INDIANAPOLIS — Fifty-five more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19-related illnesses, pushing the death toll to 300 as confirmed cases neared 7,000, state health officials said Friday.
The 55 deaths were the largest number the Indiana State Department of Health has reported in its daily updates, following 42 reported Thursday.
An additional 568 Hoosiers had confirmed cases of COVID-19 – the respiratory disease caused by the virus, raising total confirmed cases to 6,907.
That includes 31 positive cases in La Porte County, 95 in Porter County, 165 in St. Joseph County and 576 in Lake County. There have been 15 confirmed cases in Jasper County, 8 in Starke County, and 12 in Marshall County.
Among the 300 Hoosiers who have died, 3 were in La Porte County, 2 in St. Joseph County, 23 in Lake County, and 1 each in Newton and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana.
The Berrien County (Michigan) Health Department on Friday reported 88 confirmed cases, 44 of which have recovered, and 3 deaths.
As the death toll and number of cases mount, officials continue to take action in response to the pandemic.
La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake on Thursday announced an extension of the closure of his offices.
“Due to the continuing and ongoing health emergency, I am extending the closure of all prosecutor’s offices in La Porte and Michigan City to the public until Monday, May 4,” Lake said in a statement.
Prosecutor’s Office staff will continue to rotate during regular office hours conducting day-to-day work that must be completed onsite. At other times, staff will be working remotely from home, but be available by phone and email.
“Almost all essential contact with the public can be conducted over the phone or via email,” Lake said.
Precautionary measures for entry into La Porte County buildings is determined by the Board of Commissioners, which has restricted access to “emergency or extremely essential service only,” he said.
“I and my deputy prosecutors will continue to appear in court or by video as required by our local judges and the Indiana Supreme Court,” Lake said. Any appointments, meetings or depositions will be rescheduled or conducted by phone.
Lake said he will reassess the situation on May 4.
“I apologize for any inconvenience these precautionary measures may cause. Nevertheless ... I believe these are responsible, proactive steps that our office can take to help curb the spread of COVID-19, protect our staff and the public, and ensure continued functioning of our office.”
The La Porte County Health Department is also emphasizing safety at golf courses and funeral homes.
While municipal courses are closed in Michigan City and La Porte, the Health Department sent out a warning to private courses “regarding lack of social distancing being observed by golfers...”
The Stay at Home order mentions closure of “country clubs” – club rooms, dining rooms, locker rooms and kitchens – while golf courses were not specifically referenced, Health Department Administrator Tony Mancuso wrote.
“While the executive orders permit ‘outdoor recreational activities,’ this department must insist that you provide a written plan within 72 hours describing your golf course’s plan to ensure social distancing measures between golfers, including only one golfer on a cart; and what measures are being used to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including regular cleaning/disinfecting of carts, ball washers, pin handling, club rental, etc.”
Failure to provide a plan will leave the Health Officer “no alternative but to order the closure of all golf courses in La Porte County,” Mancuso wrote.
County Health Officer Sandra Deausy also sent a letter to funeral homes about what is and is not allowed.
Until at least May 1, viewings, funeral and cremation services, and graveside services will be limited to 10 people, including clergy and funeral home staff.
“To clarify, there must not be more than 10 people under the roof of a funeral home at any time,” Deausy wrote. And all must practice social distancing.
All services, except graveside, must be held inside a funeral home or church, with only family members, and there are to be no public visitation or services.
Suggested alternatives include holding the body until the order is lifted; have a public memorial without the body after the order is lifted; or use technology to record or live stream the service, she wrote.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick also signed an executive order to waive education requirements that cannot be met due to school buildings being closed.
The executive order waives incomplete requirements such as school bus drills and emergency preparedness drills. It also outlines options for school corporations to complete 2019-20 annual staff performance evaluations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.