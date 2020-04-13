CHESTERTON – Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties, including Indiana Dunes State Park, remain open for day-use outdoor recreation, including hiking, biking on paved trails, boating, fishing, birding and geocaching.
Entrance-gate admission at properties that normally charge gate admission remains temporarily waived.
However, some new restrictions on camping and trail uses have been put into effect because of the coronavirus outbreak:
- Campgrounds on all DNR properties, including Dunes State Park, are closed through at least April 20.
- Bicycling on unpaved trails and all horseback riding has been suspended at all DNR properties.
- Some high impact/high adventure trails are also now closed for safety purposes. These trail closures include most of the hiking trails at Turkey Run, Shades and Clifty Falls, and about half of the hiking trails at O’Bannon Woods.
“With approximately 600 miles of trails across our 32 properties, there are still plenty of places to go for a walk,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director for stewardship for the Division of State Parks.
Guests at DNR properties should also come prepared for restroom use to be limited, and for all campground comfort stations and modern restrooms to be closed.
This past weekend, state park staff in typically high-use properties like Indiana Dunes, Brown County, Turkey Run and others monitored gate entry and parking lots to help ensure that guests can have a healthy and enjoyable outdoor experience, Murphy said.
DNR properties also open to guests include state forests and nature preserves, as well as state fish & wildlife areas, and outdoor recreation areas.
A complete status list for facilities and services at DNR properties can be found at on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.
Guests at DNR properties should remember the following:
- Practice social distancing at all times, particularly, as you hike, picnic or use boat ramps. Keep a minimum of 6 feet from other individuals you encounter.
- Keep your group size small – fewer than 10 individuals is ideal.
- Restrooms are limited; all modern restrooms and most vault toilets are closed.
- Bring your own drinking water and hand sanitizer, as drinking fountains and comfort stations are closed.
- If you picnic, bring and use a covering for your picnic table and take it with you when you leave.
- If a parking lot is full, move to another location.
- If you feel sick or are running a temperature, plan a visit for a different day for the safety of other guests.
- Also closed at Dunes State Park are playgrounds, the property office, the Nature Center and gift shop, all in-person programs, shelter houses, group/rally camps and recreation buildings, and the camp store.
DNR has also announced that all 2019-20 basic hunting, basic fishing, hunt/fish combo, youth licenses and stamps set to expire March 31 are valid until May 22.
Hunters and fishermen are advised to keep a printed or electronic copy with them while hunting or fishing. If you do not have a valid 2019-20 annual license or stamp, a new 2020-21 annual license is required.
