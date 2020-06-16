A multigym workout machine is now available at Creek Ridge County Park on CR-400N in Michigan City. Social distancing and hand washing after use are stressed. A similar machine is located at Luhr County Park in La Porte.
Park equip photo
Photo provided / La Porte County Parks Department
MICHIGAN CITY — The LaPorte County Parks has installed multipurpose outdoor fitness equipment at two of its parks, including Creek Ridge in Michigan City, and plans to soon have equipment at all four parks.
Equipment is now available at Creek Ridge County Park and Luhr County Park in La Porte, thanks to a partnership with the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, according to parks spokeswoman Laura Moyer. They will open soon at Red Mill and Bluhm county parks as well.
