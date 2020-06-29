La Porte High School graduate Garrott Ott-Large has signed with the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne to continue his education and play basketball. He was a four-year varsity starter at La Porte, where he became the 11th player in Slicer basketball history to surpass 1,000 points, finishing his career with 1,125. He was a two-time co-MVP of the basketball team and a two-time team captain. Ott-Large will graduate with a 3.9 GPA as a member of the National Honor Society. He will be studying Business Management at USF. Garrott is the son of Steve Large and Shari Ott-Large; and has two brothers, Grant and Griffin. USF coaches Chad LaCross and Jeremy Henney, and other family members also took part in the signing.
La PORTE — The Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be held on Saturday, July 11, with registration and lunch at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Cost is $100 per player or $400 per foursome. Registration forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic office or by emailing Ed Gilliland at egilliland@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
