MICHIGAN CITY —When Duane Parry was elected mayor of Michigan City last November, he said one of his goals was to stop business as usual in the city.
One way to do that is for people to take part in city government operations, allowing new ideas to be heard and people from neighborhoods across the city to be involved in decisions and planning.
Now the mayor is calling on people to do just that.
“There are numerous boards and commissions to which the mayor appoints members,” a statement from City Hall this week said.
“These boards and commissions play a vital role providing advice and counsel to city government on a wide-range of issues, including public safety, education, housing, economic development, architecture and planning and other matters affecting the quality of life in our community.”
Seats are now available on a variety of board, commissions and committees, and Parry urges interested people to take part.
“Membership consists of individuals from a variety of backgrounds, all who share a commitment to public service,” he said in the statement.
Board functions and the appointment process vary from board to board. The size of the board, criteria for membership, and member terms are set forth in most cases by an enabling state statute, city ordinance, or executive order.
“The City of Michigan City welcomes applications from members of the public who may wish to volunteer their time and expertise on behalf of the important work of these boards,” the mayor said.
Applicants can submit their written applications for consideration directly to the Office of the Mayor at City Hall.
Parry this week announced some of his first appointments, involving the historic Barker Mansion and the Barker Civic Center Commission.
“I am proud to announce the appointment of Sarah Berndt as the new director of Barker Mansion and the appointment of five new commissioners to the board,” Parry said in the statement.
The historic Barker Mansion lives as a monument of industry, charity, and turn-of-the-century life in Michigan City, highlighting the legacy of the Barker family through tours, special programs, and community event rentals, located at 631 Washington St., according to the statement.
Berndt comes to the Barker Mansion with a background in museum leadership and decorative arts. She brings experience managing historic collections and expanding outreach, as well as interpretive programming, according to City Hall.
She holds a B.A. in Anthropology and Art History from Augustana College in Rock Island; and an M.A. in American Material Culture from the University of Delaware’s Winterthur Program.
Parry also announced five new board members:
Ed Beutner, aka “Captain Ed”
John Leinweber, president of the Friendship Botanical Gardens
Ed Merrion, President of Citizens Concerned for the Homeless
Sarane H. Ross, Executive Director of The Barker Welfare Foundation and daughter of Catherine Barker
Maggi Spartz, President of the Unity Foundation of La Porte County
The new board members will join and work with current board members:
Thomas P. McCormick, president of Duneland Fine Homes and treasurer of The Barker Welfare Foundation
Alexander B. Ross, president of The Barker Welfare Foundation and a grandson of Catherine Barker
Parry said he “applauds these accomplished leading citizens who have accepted the appointments to serve as commissioners overseeing one of the important cultural and historic institutions serving Michigan City.”
And he urges others to apply for appointments as well to any board or commission which deals with their personal priorities and interests.
