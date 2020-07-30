La PORTE — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a new scam, one that’s targeting registered sex offenders.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the scam involves telephone calls to registered sex offenders from someone claiming to be from the registry office or another law enforcement agency, who claims the registrant is not in compliance with their registration requirements.
