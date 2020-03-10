La PORTE — La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies dealt with a higher number of murders and robberies, and a lower number of traffic accidents last year, according to newly released data.
Sheriff John T. Boyd on Tuesday released his department’s 2019 annual report, which contains crime-related and statistical information in several categories, such as arrests, offenses, crashes, calls for service and jail population.
Among the report’s findings was an increase in murder investigations by the sheriff’s office. While not handling any homicide cases in 2018, the department investigated three last year.
“While that increase may seem alarming, all three homicides occurred in the privacy of residences and in each case, the victim was related to the perpetrator,” Boyd said. “In all three of these crimes, each suspect was quickly identified and arrested.”
Other crimes on the rise last year included robberies, with nine reported cases in 2019 compared to five the previous year, and batteries, which increased by 11 percent.
The sheriff’s office did see a fall in the number of reported rapes last year, however, with only a single case in 2019 compared to five in 2018.
“We are very pleased by the reduction in the amount of reported rapes,” Boyd said. “Rapes are violent crimes against an individual person that are very traumatic.”
Another bright spot is a 64 percent reduction in alcohol-related crashes, falling from 67 accidents in 2018 to 24 last year.
“We are very pleased with the reduction in the amount of alcohol-related crashes,” Boyd said. “There was an increased emphasis and focus on predetermined roadways.
“It’s very likely that the high visibility and proactive enforcement by deputies of the Patrol Division contributed to the sharp reduction.”
Traffic crashes in general were down across the board last year, from 1,314 in 2018 to 1,274. The number of personal injury crashes also fell from 285 to 262, and fatal crashes fell from nine to seven.
The report showed that deputies issued 3,486 traffic citations and 8,118 traffic warnings to motorists.
“The total amount of citations issued versus the total amount of warnings issued shows that deputies are using their discretion and applying it to correct the driving behaviors of motorists on La Porte County roadways,” Boyd said.
The number of calls for service rose by 15 percent last year, while the number of offenses generating an incident report rose by 13 percent. In total, the department investigated 3,805 offenses last year, up from 3,369 in 2018.
Deputies made a total of 1,378 arrests last year, a 15 percent increase. The Warrants Division processed a total of 3,399 criminal arrest warrants that were issued in 2019. A total of 2,911 such warrants were served in 2019.
The La Porte County Jail booked in 4,520 subjects. Of that number, 3,317 were men and 1,203 were women.
In 2019, the average daily population of inmates confined at the jail was 406, up from 348 in 2018. The kitchen staff of the jail prepared and served a total of 463,962 meals last year.
The full report, along with the Jail Division’s annual report, is available online at laportecountysheriff.com.
“The citizens of La Porte County are encouraged to review the reports, which provide valuable statistical information,” Boyd said. “The reports also provide the taxpaying citizens of the county an opportunity to educate themselves as to how their tax dollars are utilized.
“Both reports highlight the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office. The staff of the sheriff’s office remains committed to improving the safety and quality of life in La Porte County.”
The Sheriff’s Office continues to pursue and receive federally funded grants from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, Boyd said. These grants allow additional deputies to be deployed at no additional cost to taxpayers.
In addition, select deputies are trained and are working the Domestic Highway Enforcement initiative, a program funded by federal money and administered by Indiana HIDTA.
