LA PORTE — A 74-year-old La Porte man is behind bars at the La Porte County Jail after being arrested on five counts of child molesting last week.
Gerald Yaw appeared in La Porte County Circuit Court on Friday, where he was appointed a public defender and scheduled to return for an attorney appearance on March 13 and an omnibus hearing on April 24.
He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Yaw allegedly forced a young girl to submit to intercourse, oral sex, digital penetration and fondling on four occasions at his Farrand Avenue residence in La Porte between March 2015 and December 2018.
At the time, he would have been between the ages of 69 and 72, and the victim would have been between the ages of 8 and 11.
During a forensic interview at Dunebrook, the girl said the abuse stopped shortly before her 12th birthday, when she threatened Yaw that she was going to tell someone what he had been doing.
The La Porte Police Department began investigating her claims in October, at which time Yaw denied he had ever touched her inappropriately.
However, the police report says he told them his current wife had put a stop to him playfully wrestling with the girl or allowing the girl to sleep in the back bedroom in January 2019.
Detective Erin Jenkins writes that when she asked why his wife would stipulate that, Yaw said it was “because of the way [the victim] is.”
Yaw also claimed he has not had sex in 11-12 years because he lacks the desire.
And he offered contradictory information that his doctor said he could die if he were to have sex, but that his doctor also told him he could do so if he were to take medication for erectile dysfunction.
During the course of Jenkins’ investigation, Yaw’s ex-wife came forward and told police she ended their marriage after 23 years because five family members had accused him of molesting them when they were between the ages of 9 and 14 in the 1970s and 1980s.
One of those alleged victims reported her abuse to La Porte Police in 1988, but the case was “closed unless something further was uncovered.”
The same victim, now a woman in her 40s, came forward again during the current investigation and provided a taped statement for police.
Three of the child molesting counts Yaw faces are Level 1 felonies, each punishable by 20-40 years in prison. The other two counts are Level 3 felonies, punishable by 3-16 years apiece.
