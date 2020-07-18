MICHIGAN CITY — It’s only halfway over, but 2020 will be a remembered as the year that disrupted our lives in every conceivable way.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced online learning in schools, which may continue into the fall. It forced the closure of many of our local businesses, putting many people out of work. It has closed parks and attractions; canceled major events; kept people in their homes, and disrupted government operations and finances.
News organizations across the nation have been especially hard hit by the pandemic, which has cut deeply into advertising revenues and forced many media operations to go out of business or reduce the frequency of print products.
One thing that did not change was the mission of The News-Dispatch, as we have worked to keep our readers up-to-date on the continually changing crisis and informed of important news during this unprecedented time.
Even with our office closed and our staff working remotely, we have continued to provide Michigan City and La Porte County with a reliable daily news source online and, most importantly, on your doorstep as we navigate these trying times with you.
But to continue to do that, we will have to change as well.
Starting Tuesday, Aug. 4, The News-Dispatch and our sister newspaper, The La Porte County Herald-Argus, will be merging into one newspaper. The La Porte County Herald-Dispatch will debut on that date as the only newspaper based and delivered daily in La Porte County.
For our readers, the delivery schedule and method will not change. The Herald-Dispatch will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service from Tuesday through Saturday, with the key features of both products unchanged.
While this change may seem drastic, it is the inevitable result of the new world we find ourselves living in. But readers will continue to get the same news coverage they have received for so long from both papers, but now in one product.
It’s the latest in a series of changes for both papers. The News-Dispatch never faltered in its commitment to provide the latest and most up-to-date news in the city after the merger of the Michigan City News and Evening Dispatch – products which traced their histories back into the late 1800s – in 1938, and will not do so now.
The Herald-Argus, formed in 1924 by the merger of the The Daily Republican and The Democratic Argus-Bulletin – two papers that also traced their histories to the 1880s – continued to provide La Porte and La Porte County readers with their only source of daily news.
While change is nothing new in the newspaper business, it is still an exciting and challenging time for our staffs as we aim to enhance our mission to be the trusted source of news across the county.
Our newsroom staffs have closely collaborated on stories and coverage for years now, sharing and working together on news stories, sharing obituaries and features, and working jointly to cover major stories county-wide.
Under the new Herald-Dispatch banner, we will continue to be the most complete – and often only – source in Michigan City, La Porte and La Porte County for breaking news, analysis, features, sports, and everything else that is important to our readers.
The combined newsroom will continue to be led by Publisher Bill Hackney and Managing Editor Jeff Mayes. Hackney and Advertising Director Isis Cains will continue to be the go-to contacts for our advertisers.
Management and staff of The News-Dispatch and the La Porte County Herald-Argus have been working for several weeks to combine the best features of both print newspapers – much of which had already been shared – to keep it a relevant and important part of our valued readers’ daily lives; and to make the transition as seamless as possible for readers and advertisers.
“We are all very excited for this new adventure,” Hackney said, “and we are doing everything possible to make sure that you will be, too.”
To assure that happens, we invite readers to contact us with their questions, suggestions or comments on how we can serve you best. Let us know by contacting Hackney at bhackney@pmginmi.com or Mayes at jmayes@thenewsdispatch.com.
