The La Porte County Public Library’s long-awaited Mobile STEAM Classroom arrived earlier this month, and is ready for service. The vehicle, equipped with a variety of educational technology, will be stationed at the library’s Coolspring branch when not in use.
Photos by Ted Yoakum
The van contains seven 4-person workstations, which staff will use to host STEAM classes for the county’s third through eighth grade students.
A digital microscope, one of the many pieces of technology the mobile classroom will give local students the chance to learn and explore.
Photos by Ted Yoakum
A monoFab desktop milling machine, another of the devices employed inside the mobile classroom. The library purchased the educational technology thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Arconic Foundation.
MICHIGAN CITY — The La Porte County Public Library’s long-awaited Mobile STEAM Classroom has arrived and is ready for action.
Earlier this month, the vehicle – decked out with advanced STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) educational technology – arrived from its manufacturer in Colorado to the LPCPL’s Coolspring Branch, where it will stay when not in use.
