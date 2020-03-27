MICHIGAN CITY — With the coronavirus outbreak forcing people to stay home, Friendship Botanic Gardens is inviting residents to take advantage of membership benefits, which include visiting the gardens.
According to a statement from FBG, being in nature is good for the mind, body and spirit. And one safe alternative to staying home is a walk, hike or jog on the three miles of wooded trails.
The Gardens include 105 acres of forested woodlands, sprawling open meadows, and several cultivated gardens.
Memberships, valid for one year from date of purchase, allow members access to world-class trout and salmon fishing on Trail Creek (with appropriate license), reciprocal membership with special admission privileges and discounts to over 200 American Horticultural Society gardens nationwide.
Different levels of membership are offered, and include rates for students, young adults, families and friends.
Memberships can be purchased online, preventing human interaction. PayPal receipts may be used as temporary membership cards until a membership card is received in the mail.
Once membership is purchased, contact the office to learn how to access the grounds while the gates remain closed to the public.
The Gardens provide experiences in nature for families, children, outdoor enthusiasts, bird and wildlife lovers, botanists, hikers and dog-walkers.
Admission is free for active duty military (with ID).
For information, visit friendshipgardens.org/membership-benefits.
The Gardens is located at 2055 East U.S. 12. Contact the gardens at 219-878-9885 or info@friendshipgardens.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.