La PORTE — With the devastation the COVID-19 crisis is inflicting on health – and the economy – the La Porte County Board of Commissioners wants to halt the planned $22.5 million expansion of the Michigan City Courthouse.
At its meeting Wednesday, the board voted unanimously in favor of a resolution requesting the County Council put a hold on the project, in the works for more than five years. The motion came just 10 days after the council voted to appropriate $8 million from the emergency reserve fund as a down payment for expansion and renovation of the 1909 structure.
Commissioner Vidya Kora requested the “hard stop” as the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak – and its impact on local taxpayers – has continued to escalate since the board and council agreed to push forward with the project late last month.
“The world has changed the last two weeks,” Kora said. “We are in a totally different world right now ... This economic downturn is one of the worst we have seen in our lives.”
According to county attorney Shaw Friedman, discussion among county officials about postponing the project began in earnest this week. On Monday, Auditor Joie Winski emailed both boards to express her concerns about the anticipated drop in revenue she expects the county to experience due to the public health crisis.
With Gov. Eric Holcomb instructing local governments to waive late fees or penalties for property taxes through July 10, La Porte County is likely to experience a substantial income dip. This is on top of the loss of new revenue into the county’s riverboat fund, as Michigan City’s Blue Chip Casino remains closed.
Revised projections for the county’s general fund that financial advisor Karl Cender sent to commissioners and the council Tuesday added further anxiety to the situation, Friedman said via email Wednesday.
These numbers, along with concerns about the added spending the county will likely need to make to continue responding to the coronavirus, prompted Kora to make his recommendation, despite the commissioners not hosting a formal workshop with the council beforehand, he said.
Board president Sheila Matias agreed with the delay, adding commissioners will reconsider the project when the crisis has passed.
“At this time, we need to think of what is critical, what is essential,” Matias said. “While it is certainly essential that we eventually fix the problems in that courthouse, because some of them are health and safety issues, we’re going to have to hobble around with that and focus on what is truly important, and that is the health and safety of our families.”
Commissioner Rich Mrozinski also agreed.
“If you look in your personal life, if you hit the point where you are going to buy a new house or a new car or something like that, and something (bad) hits, what would you do? You would say, ‘I better wait on this’,” he said. “I think it’s the responsible thing, as a taxpayer and as a commissioner, to do that.”
The requested delay is the latest setback to the long-planned project, which would, among other improvements, install handicap-accessible restrooms and elevators to the 111-year-old building. It would also add an underground parking area for prisoner transport, and office space for personnel currently working out of the county’s 8th Street facility.
Last spring, county leaders settled on a $22.5 million design from Michigan City’s Tonn and Blank Construction, after two previous bids failed to meet requirements for pricing and space needs. In the fall, contractors informed the county the project would likely cost closer to $24.6 million, due to a rise in construction costs and steel prices.
The Michigan City Common Council provided some relief to the project, waiving around $650,000 worth of stormwater storage and building fees. Several county department heads also pledged to devote spare dollars in their budget to purchase furnishings and other work for their offices in the updated structure, further lowering the price.
In addition to the $8 million the council allocated from its $10 million emergency fund, officials intended to issue a $14.5 million, 15-year bond, which the council had hoped to pay off in 10 years or less.
Though the council holds final say on whether to proceed, several members expressed their dismay with the commissioners’ decision.
Speaking to the board remotely via Zoom, Councilman Michael Rosenbaum said he was disappointed they passed the resolution without first consulting the council. He feels the board made the decision too quickly, just 24 hours after receiving Cender’s projections, he said.
The councilman would like the two boards to sit down and discuss the project further, he said.
“I think it’s important we don’t rush this through,” Rosenbaum said. “It doesn’t matter when we go for the financing at this point. Fifteen days later, one month later, it’s not going to make that much of a difference.”
Council President Randy Novak, who also called into the meeting, was taken aback by the commissioners’ quick turnaround, saying the board was “gung-ho” about the project when they last met two weeks ago.
Though not opposed to postponing the work, he believes the commissioners should’ve given the council a heads-up about their wish to delay construction, he told the board.
“It’s all about communication,” he said. “With (the coronavirus), it’s about communication. With financing this big project, it’s about communication. We need to do much, much better for the citizens of La Porte County.”
The County Council next meets April 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.