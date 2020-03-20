MICHIGAN CITY — Following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s announcement that all schools in the state must remain closed through Friday, May 1, to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, both Michigan City Area Schools and Marquette Catholic High School have announced their plans for the coming days.
Michigan City Area Schools said they will continue eLearning through May 1. The district will be on Spring Break April 6-10, so they will not have eLearning during that time period.
“This represents an unprecedented time for our students, families, staff, and community,” said MCAS Superintendent Barbara Eason-Watkins. “Even as we take important measures to ensure the health and safety of all, I am so proud that our students are continuing to learn.
We also will continue to provide school meals for families. Based on the high demand for meals that we experienced this week, we have made some changes to our distribution plan.”
This coming Monday, March 23 and again on March 30, packets of 10 meals (containing 5 breakfasts and 5 lunches) will be available for curbside pickup at Barker, Krueger, Knapp, and Elston schools. They will be distributed from 4-6 p.m. only. There will not be a morning meal pickup time.
These meals are for MCAS and Head Start students only, the schools cannot supply meals for adults. Officials will be checking student names at distribution sites.
“This is an evolving situation,” Eason-Watkins said, “and I know many of you will have questions today and in the days to come. At this point, we do know that all State standardized testing is canceled this school year. As the State continues to share more information with us, we will continue to post updates and other resources on our website at http://educateMC.net/ corona.”
With the extension of eLearning through May 1, MCAS is also adjusting its eLearning schedule after Spring Break to incorporate some of the waiver days that have been offered by the Indiana Department of Education and Gov. Eric Holcomb.
MCAS will continue with their current schedule of eLearning up until Spring Break.
MCAS will have no eLearning during Spring Break.
Following Spring Break, MCAS will have eLearning Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. They will be using waiver days on Thursdays and Fridays.
In response to the May 1 closure extension, Marquette Catholic High School will maintain its virtual learning schedule for next week, and said its 1:1 technology initiative has helped foster a digital learning environment that enables education to continue.
“While we all certainly miss the day-to-day interactions that our community affords us, this time of seclusion has really motivated us to be particularly grateful for the times in which we have spent together,” said Principal Allyson Headd.
“I liken it to the adage that sometimes we don’t know what we have until it is disrupted or lost. To say that I miss our routine, our interactions, and each of you as individuals would be an understatement. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.”
The school will observe its originally scheduled Spring Break from March 28 through April 12. It will communicate plans for the weeks of April 13 through April 30 by the end of next week.
Monday, March 23 – Thursday, March 26 – Virtual Learning Days
Friday, March 27 – Off
Saturday, March 28 – Easter
Sunday, April 12 – Spring Break
Headd commended the school’s custodial staff for their efforts in sanitizing and deep-cleaning the campus buildings, busses and carpeting.
She asks that families remain steadfast in their faith.
